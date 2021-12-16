ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Australia’s Pat Cummins out of second Ashes Test due to Covid close contact

By Rory Dollard
 1 day ago

Australia captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test after coming into close contact with a positive coronavirus case.

The dramatic development emerged just hours before the start of the pink-ball match in Adelaide leaving the hosts scrambling to replace their skipper.

Cummins went for an evening meal in the city, in line with the team guidelines, and was sat close to an individual who was found to be carrying the virus.

Steve Smith will lead the side for the first time since he resigned as captain in the aftermath of the 2018 sandpaper scandal.

Michael Neser steps up for his Test debut, joining Jhye Richardson and Mitchell Starc in an attack that had already lost Josh Hazlewood to a side strain.

A Cricket Australia statement read: “Pat Cummins has been deemed a close contact of a person who received a positive Covid-19 test last night.

“Cummins was dining in a restaurant last night and did not breach any biosecurity protocols. He isolated as soon as he became aware of the situation and has since had a PCR test, which produced a negative result.

“SA Health has confirmed that Cummins is a close contact and will be required to isolate for seven days. As a consequence, Cummins is unavailable to play in the second Vodafone men’s Ashes Test match in Adelaide, starting today. Cummins is understandably very disappointed.”

Cummins wrote on Twitter: “Gutted to miss this Test but really excited to see Neser finally get his chance in the baggy green. He has done the hard yards and is a seriously skilful player. Super frustrating but COVID has thrown us all some curve balls over the last couple of years. Will be cheering along!”

The Independent

England fight back with three first-session wickets in second Ashes Test

England’s bowlers rallied on the second afternoon of the day/night Ashes Test, beating their day one wicket tally with three successes in the first session at Adelaide Oval.The touring attack toiled away as their rivals racked up 221 for two on Thursday, but got some much-needed rewards in stifling conditions and 37 degree heat.Ollie Robinson bounced back from a no-ball howler to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne for 103, Joe Root cleaned up the in-form Travis Head for 18 and Ben Stokes outgunned fellow all-rounder Cameron Green to drag back some of the lost momentum.Having been badly dropped twice by wicketkeeper Jos...
SPORTS
The Independent

James Anderson strikes twice but England remain on the back foot in Adelaide

Australia kept England down on a second draining day in Adelaide reaching 390 for seven as they batted through a fifth full session to take control of the floodlit second Test.At the second break the tourists looked desperately weary, sapped by the South Australian heat, deflated by a lethargic middle session and facing the possibility of a declaration that would see them batting under pressure in the unpredictable ‘twilight’ period.Three wickets for 81 in the afternoon’s play had given England some reason for optimism earlier in the day, but a stand of 91 involving the frustratingly familiar face of...
SPORTS
