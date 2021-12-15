ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz, house & everything together from Malik Alston

By Terry Matthew
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo tie everything in this issue together with a bow: I first heard Malik Alston on CD, via a release from his label called Truth Manifest In The Mix! The album featured Paul Randolph, Amp Fiddler, Craig Huckaby and other artists pretty well-known both then and now. And, more to the...

JamBase

Allison Russell Shares ‘Joyful Motherfuckers’ Live Performance Video

Allison Russell released a live performance video for “Joyful Motherfuckers.” Russell duets on the track that closes her solo debut album Outside Child with her husband and Birds of Chicago partner JT Nero. Outside Child arrived via Fantasy Records back on May 21. The 11-track LP scored a...
MUSIC
this song is sick

LP Giobbi & Born Dirty Come Together On Disco House Single, “24”

LP Giobbi is one of the more forward-thinking, boundary breaking artists disrupting dance music right now. Everything she touches turns to gold and her latest single, “24,” is no exception. She’s linked up with rising UK producer, Born Dirty for this one and I hope you’re ready to move your feet.
MUSIC
Deadline

Robbie Shakespeare Dies: Influential Producer, Grammy Winning Bassist For Sly & Robbie Was 68

Robbie Shakespeare, whose influential work as a bassist and record producer saw him nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, has died at the age of 68. He died at a hospital in Florida, according to news reports, where he was recently undergoing surgery related to his kidneys. The Jamaican artist was part of the duo Sly and Robbie with Sly Dunbar. “When it comes to reggae bass playing, no one comes close to having the influence of Robbie Shakespeare,” tweeted Jamaican prime minister Robert Holness. “He will be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music industry and Jamaica’s culture.” Sly and Robbie joined forces...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Wanda Young, Singer in Motown Girl Group the Marvelettes, Dead at 78

Wanda Young, a member of the legendary Motown girl group the Marvelettes and lead singer on their hits like “I’ll Keep Holding On” and “Don’t Mess With Bill,” has died at the age of 78. uDiscoverMusic first reported that Young, who also performed under the name Wanda Rogers, had died. No cause of death was provided. “We are so saddened by the news of Wanda Young of the Marvelettes passing,” Motown’s official Twitter account wrote Thursday. “What an impact she has had on the world of Classic Motown and the lives of so many. Her legacy will continue to live on.” We are...
MUSIC
#Jazz#Air#Painted Pictures
My Life in Analog Hell

All of my life I wanted to be a gearhead. Drum machines, synthesizers, keyboards with pitch wheels were my vice. I was that kid that would go to Guitar Center and piss off the sales dudes because I would “try” everything in the store without having the money to buy any of it or even a pair of guitar strings. As an adult I doomscroll Instagram for all the videos showing off #gearporn and studios that look like spaceships.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Bossip

9 Dead In Private Jet Crash Including Latin Music Producer Flow La Movie, His Longtime Love And Their 4-Year-Old Son

This is so unbelievably sad. In a heartbreaking tragedy eerily similar to the devastating helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others, nine people died Wednesday when a Florida-bound private jet crashed near an airport in the Dominican Republic. Among the victims of the crash were music producer Flow La Movie, his long-time partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez.
ACCIDENTS
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Teaches Her Twins, 10, A Hanukkah Song In Adorable New Video — Watch

Mariah Carey spread the joy on the first night of Hanukkah by belting out a new song about the Jewish holiday to her 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas, without a doubt. But the 52-year-old singer also likes to spread the love on other holidays, including Hanukkah. So on Sunday, November 28, Mariah marked the first night of the week-long Jewish holiday by teaching a Hanukkah-themed song to her 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. That sweet moment was captured on video and uploaded to Mariah’s Twitter for her 21 million views to see. Watch it below!
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Bass Player for The Roots Dead at 62

Leonard “Hub” Hubbard, a former bassist and early member of the hip-hop troupe The Roots, died Thursday at 62, his wife confirmed to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Hubbard joined The Roots in 1992, serving as their bass player through multiple albums before leaving in 2007, two years before they began their Jimmy Fallon residencies. He was later diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, and planned to use his time to put together an album of collaborations he composed. “He wanted to be known for the type of music he was composing,” his wife Stephanie said. “And before he died, he was sitting there at night listening to the music, and he was so happy with it.” Hubbard is the second former Roots member to pass in the last two years—Malik B. died last year at 47, though a cause of death was not released.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Freddie Gibbs Responds To Jim Jones Fight Rumors

Late yesterday evening, a rumor broke out that Freddie Gibbs, Jim Jones, and their respective crews got into a heated altercation at Prime 112 in Miami. According to VladTV, the Dipset rapper confronted Freddie Gibbs about disses that he had made towards Jim Jones in the past, and when one of Jim Jones' crew members randomly punched Freddie Gibbs in the face, a full-on fight reportedly broke out.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

See pregnant Jennifer Lawrence stun in glittering gold gown at premiere

Jennifer Lawrence brought old-school Hollywood glam to the world premiere of the film “Don’t Look Up” Sunday night. The 31-year-old mom-to-be hit the red carpet with an elegant updo, sparkling earrings and a baby bump that glittered in gold. That last detail came courtesy of a gorgeous, floor-length gown covered...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
E! News

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Is Engaged

Watch: Eminem's Daughter Proves She's His No. 1 Stan. Will the newly engaged Alaina Scott please stand up?. On Monday, Dec. 13, the 28-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem announced that she and her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller are engaged. "This moment, this life," she captioned a few Instagram photos of...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Cardi B Shares Rare Video of Baby Boy in Birthday Tribute to Offset

Cardi B may not be sharing her 3-month-old son's name with the world just yet, but she is giving fans a sweet look at the little cutie. In a touching birthday tribute post to her husband, Offset, Cardi shared a precious video from the hospital with the 30-year-old Migos rapper cradling his son and rocking him back and forth.
CELEBRITIES

