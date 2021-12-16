PHOTOS: Mobile Checkout Now Available at Island Mercantile in Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Things have been pretty busy around the parks as we’re in the middle of the holiday season. And, it makes sense that they’re busy, because there is so much to do! From EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays to the giant gingerbread house at the Grand Floridian, it’s easy to have some holiday fun at Disney World. We like to keep up with how lines are looking in order to gauge how busy it is, so here’s a look at all the average wait times in Disney World from this week.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO