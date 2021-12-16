PHOTOS: Mobile Checkout Now Available at Island Mercantile in Disney’s Animal Kingdom

A small fire broke out at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World resort, which resulted in emergency vehicles entering the park. Earlier today, visitors at the park shared multiple videos of emergency vehicles entering Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and traveling down Main Street USA. Orange County Emergency Services stated that emergency services were responding to a fire that occurred at 1100-1699 Magic Kingdom Drive, which includes a number of different Fantasyland and Liberty Square locations. Disney confirmed in a statement to reporter Scott Gustin that a fire had occurred, which was put out by a single fire extinguisher. Disney also stated that no one was hurt by the fire. You can check out video of the scene below:
