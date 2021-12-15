Woman purposely ran over man she met on an app after disagreement

According to the court documents, the 32-year-old defendant was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2020 murder of 44-year-old man. The defendant reportedly lured the victim to his home and beat him with a blunt object. He then hanged the victim by the neck until he was dead. He kept the victim’s remains in the basement and showed off the body to friends for nearly a week. He also bragged about the murder before dumping the victim’s body in a ditch and setting it on fire.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO