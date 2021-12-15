Best Screen play of the 21st Century

In interviews dating back to the last millennium, filmmaker Steven Spielberg has always wanted to make an old-school musical with a modern twist. It’s a desire that dates back to Spielberg’s childhood and his love for West Side Story, the 1957 Broadway musical scored by Leonard Bernstein with lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Decade after decade passed before Spielberg, in a literal return to his love of the musical form, was able to re-adapt West Side Story for modern audiences. With the popular, 1961 multi-Oscar-winning adaptation directed by Robert Wise (Star Trek: The Motion Picture, The Sound of Music, The Haunting) still top of mind for most, it left Spielberg to answer the lingering question of “Why?”.
