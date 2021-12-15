ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Screen play of the 21st Century

 2 days ago

The Writers Guild of America have released their list of the “best screenplays” of the 21st century. It...

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
Two Disney+ Movies Beat Netflix in Top Ten Streaming Charts

The latest streaming numbers are in from Nielsen, and the two movies holding the top spots the week of October 18th to the 24th come from Disney+, beating its main competition in Netflix. The Marvel Studios film Black Widow —the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ — and Hocus Pocus came in first and second place, respectively. Netflix rounds out the Top 5 with The Forgotten Battle in third place, Going In Style in fourth, and Night Teeth (2021) in fifth. Ironically, both Disney+ and Netflix have five movies a piece in the Top 10.
New Texas Chainsaw Massacre Filmmakers Address Sequel Continuity and Director Changes

The upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre for Netflix is set to be a direct sequel to the original 1974 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, with fans who saw the 2018 Halloween's approach to retconning predecessors seeing how well that paid off for that series. With Texas Chainsaw Massacre also having a complicated storyline featuring sequels, reboots, and prequels, one would think this new sequel would also attempt to streamline the overall mythology of the series, though producer Fede Álvarez recently detailed how this isn't entirely the case. The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre is expected to debut on Netflix on February 18, 2022.
Mr. Movie ranks his favorite movies of all time

After watching thousands of movies over my lifetime, choosing the best of all time is nearly impossible. But here are the ones that come to mind as my favorites — the movies I loved. The Wizard of Oz (1939): My all-time favorite. It’s the first movie I ever saw. I...
5 Christmas movies dominating the Netflix charts right now

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: $89 AirPods 2, Beckham pillows, $89 Philips Hue bundle, more A few weeks ago, Netflix launched an online hub featuring weekly lists of its top 10 shows and movies. These lists are different than the ones you’ll find while scrolling through the app. Netflix ranks shows and movies based on how many hours viewers spent watching them each week. It’s yet another way to discover new content that other Netflix subscribers are enjoying. For example, from November 29th to December 5th, The Power of the Dog was the top movie on the streaming service. But today, we’re...
Prime Video’s Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Trailer Shows The Monsters Becoming Something Even Scarier: Human

While it’s arriving a little later than originally expected, Hotel Transylvania 4, a.k.a. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, is now a little over a month away from premiering on its new home, Amazon Prime Video. Dracula, Mavis and the rest of the gang are back for another round of spook-tastic entertainment, but as shown off in the latest trailer, the final entry in the animated film series will see its monstrous characters turning into something especially scary in their eyes: humans.
Flashback: King Crimson Perform ’21st Century Schizoid Man’ in 2015

Earlier this month, King Crimson wrapped up not only their 2021 touring cycle with a show at Orchard Hall in Tokyo, but quite possibly their 53-year history. Bandleader Robert Fripp has been hinting for months that the group wasn’t going to continue after they fulfilled all their commitments for the year, and he tweeted that the band went from “sound to silence” after the final notes of last encore “Starless” rang out through the venue. “Tonight is the final concert of the tour,” bassist Tony Levin wrote in a blog post, which is packed with photos from the night, “and quite...
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ radio staging allows a brief, uplifting escape from 21st century woes

Tickets: $25-$65 Info: americanbluestheater.com. Second, it underlines the gentle conceit of American Blues Theater’s holiday perennial, “It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago.” Forget your 21st-century troubles for an hour and a half, this show says, and travel back with us to America’s post-World War II afterglow. American Blues asks...
Ron’s Gone Wrong: How To Watch The Animated Movie Streaming

With the flow of theatrical releases nearing what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of movies came and went from the box office in 2021, which means there’s a chance you missed out on some of the titles you’ve been waiting to see for the past couple of years. One of those movies, Ron’s Gone Wrong, opened in theaters in October 2021 after being delayed for close to a year and ended up doing fairly well at the box office. But still, a lot of people missed out on the charming animated movie featuring the voices of Jack Dylan Grazer and Zach Galifianakis.
‘Get Out' Tops WGA List of 101 Greatest Scripts of the 21st Century

There’s still 80 years left before the 21st century ends, but, hey, that hasn’t stopped numerous organizations from making best of lists. Those pesky voters within the Writers Guild of America have decided that 29 of the 30 best written movies of the 21st century are American. The sole exception? 2019’s “Parasite” (#4). You gotta laugh.
Penelope, review: Tom Stoppard’s 21st-century Odyssey sells its heroine short

Why are writers as diverse as Margaret Atwood, Wole Soyinka, Kamila Shamsie, Stephen Fry, Anne Carson and now, Tom Stoppard (who has reworked the Odyssey from the point of view of Penelope, Odysseus’s wife) compelled to return again and again to Greek myths for fresh inspiration? Despite their lexicon of fantastical monsters, capricious deities and super-humans, these myths seem to endure because the emphases of their meanings are constantly changing over the passage of time, making them inhabit a perpetual present that links antiquity to modernity.
A Christmas Classic "Marches Forward" into the 21st Century

Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" has been a Christmastime staple since its American debut in the mid 1900s. The magical, action packed story immediately charmed audiences and has been the subject of countless adaptations over time; the ballet has moved from the stage to film and Tchaikovsky's famous score remixed to evolve with modern technology and audiences.
YouTube movie commentary channels are the epitome of the 21st century

YouTube is a platform with an abundant amount of creative categories for people to participate in and watch. From the beauty community, to video essays, to taste testing foods, YouTube has pretty diverse content to offer. There is one category of content that shines in my eyes as the epitome of the 21st century, and that’s movie commentary channels.
The Greatest Latin American Movies From the 21st Century

Every region of the world has contributed to the globe’s collective culture. The United Kingdom has given us pop sensations like The Beatles, Elton John, and Ed Sheeran; the USA has given the world Hollywood; while Japan has helped to shape the video games industry. Latin America has also...
West Side Story: The Classic Musical Gets a Sparkling 21st-Century Makeover

In interviews dating back to the last millennium, filmmaker Steven Spielberg has always wanted to make an old-school musical with a modern twist. It’s a desire that dates back to Spielberg’s childhood and his love for West Side Story, the 1957 Broadway musical scored by Leonard Bernstein with lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Decade after decade passed before Spielberg, in a literal return to his love of the musical form, was able to re-adapt West Side Story for modern audiences. With the popular, 1961 multi-Oscar-winning adaptation directed by Robert Wise (Star Trek: The Motion Picture, The Sound of Music, The Haunting) still top of mind for most, it left Spielberg to answer the lingering question of “Why?”.
