Best Screen play of the 21st Century

With the flow of theatrical releases nearing what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of movies came and went from the box office in 2021, which means there’s a chance you missed out on some of the titles you’ve been waiting to see for the past couple of years. One of those movies, Ron’s Gone Wrong, opened in theaters in October 2021 after being delayed for close to a year and ended up doing fairly well at the box office. But still, a lot of people missed out on the charming animated movie featuring the voices of Jack Dylan Grazer and Zach Galifianakis.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO