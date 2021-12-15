ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Facts About Your Fave Holiday Movies

x95radio.com
 2 days ago

Do you like to impress your friends with random facts? This time of year while you’re gathered watching your favorite Christmas movies, stun them with these fun facts!. 1. BILL MURRAY improvised a lot of his lines in “Scrooged”. Bill was also in negotiations to play the lead in “Bad Santa”,...

www.x95radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to The Cast of “A Christmas Story?”

The most wonderful time of the year is made possible thanks to so many beautiful Christmas traditions. The story of Jesus’ birth, the music, the moments, the feeling in the air this time of year; these things all add up to something that creates a magic that cannot be explained. “A Christmas Story,” is, perhaps, one of the most traditional and beloved Christmas movies around. It’s on family movie night lists throughout the season, and it does make you wonder – where is the cast of the movie now? It’s been nearly 40 years since it was released, and we are curious what happened to the actors and actresses who were once part of something so magical.
MOVIES
Decider

Where to Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Online In 2021

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: holiday movie season!. If you’re looking to stream the classics, Will Ferrell’s holiday favorite Elf is available on HBO Max, It’s a Wonderful Life is available for free on Prime Video, and How The Grinch Stole Christmas is currently on Peacock. Plus, HBO Max also offers National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and A Christmas Story (you’ll shoot your eye out, kid!). But what if you’re in the mood to watch the beloved Peanuts film A Charlie Brown Christmas?
TV & VIDEOS
Wide Open Country

Brendan Penny Never Wants to Stop Doing Hallmark Movies

Brendan Penny is quickly becoming one of the most popular faces on the Hallmark Channel. The Canadian actor has been starring in festive feel-good films on Hallmark for years and he's easily one of our favorites to watch. From Christmas movies to the beloved Hallmark series Chesapeake Shores, we always love watching Penny onscreen.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Schulz
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Jim Henson
Person
Steven Spielberg
tvinsider.com

Hallmark Faves Are Making Unexpected Cameos in 2021 Christmas Movies

Let’s be honest: For as much as we love Hallmark Christmas movies, there’s not too much about them that surprises us. We know there’s going to be an overload of Christmas decorations, a misunderstanding, and a happy reunion in the final moments. We also have a good idea of who we’ll see in those films. But in 2021, there has been a nice surprise: unexpected cameos!
MOVIES
Wide Open Country

Hallmark's Wes Brown Combines Love of Music, Movies in 'Every Time a Bell Rings' [Interview]

Wes Brown is no stranger to the TV world; he's become a staple of one of the biggest TV networks we all love to indulge in. Besides starring in HBO's True Blood, the Hallmark leading man has been in several fan-favorite movies such as Love Under the Stars, Christmas in Mississippi, Wedding at Graceland, Over the Moon in Love, Sweet Pecan Summer, and he most recently starred in Every Time A Bell Rings.
MOVIES
Marie Claire

The 18 Best New Christmas Movies of 2021

If you’re someone who starts pulling out the Christmas tree lights as soon as the temperature dip below 60 degrees, then you're about to have a great six weeks. This year will see a record 146 new Christmas movies air before Santa even parks his sleigh on our roofs, and that alone is reason to celebrate the spirit of the season.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Christmas Movies to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon, and More

I enjoy few things more than a good ol' Christmas movie, but there are so many to watch (and so many streaming services to watch them on) that figuring out your holiday viewing schedule could get overwhelming. We're here to help with our list that includes the classics you'll probably be rewatching for the millionth time, like Home Alone, Elf, and A Christmas Story, but we've also included some lesser-known movies we love to watch during the holiday season, like Tangerine and Black Christmas. Whether you subscribe to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, or Peacock, we promise there's something here that'll help get you in the spirit.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#A Charlie Brown Christmas#Fbi#Communists
baylorlariat.com

Top five Christmas movies to watch this year

Christmas movies are easy to find these days. There are the classics that you watch every time December rolls around, and there are always new ones being released. It can be hard to narrow it down, so here are the top five Christmas movies you should be sure to watch this holiday season (in no certain order).
MOVIES
Yardbarker

20 facts you might not know about 'A Christmas Story'

How, exactly, did “A Christmas Story” become one of the most beloved movies of the Yuletide season? We don’t ask that contemptuously, though the film is a bit polarizing, and you can’t say it’s been scarcely shown in recent years. On its surface, it doesn’t scream “Future Christmas staple.” It’s here now, though, and so are 20 facts about the movie. No decoder ring needed.
MOVIES
KPBS

MASTERPIECE presents the ‘Downton Abbey’ movie

Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 from 7–9 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 from 9-11 p.m. on KPBS TV. This Christmas, the Crawleys are returning home — to MASTERPIECE. The "Downton Abbey" movie, based on the mega-hit television series that won 15 Primetime Emmys® and earned 69 Emmy® nominations and set viewing records for a PBS drama will air on MASTERPIECE on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2021 from 7-9 p.m. and again on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 from 9-11 p.m.
MOVIES
App.com | Asbury Park Press

'Die Hard' is a Christmas movie. Here's why it's also one of the great NJ-inspired movies

Yes Virginia, "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie. Judged by any reasonable metric, John McTiernan's Oscar-nominated landmark 1988 action blockbuster is a holiday classic. It's set at an office party on Christmas Eve, where a guest — tough-as-nails cop John McClane, played by Bruce Willis — has to rescue his wife and fellow attendees who have been taken hostage.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Hypebae

Celebrate Love and the Holidays With These 8 Romantic Christmas Movies

Calling all hopeless romantics — it’s that time of the year to get into the festive spirit with some of the best Christmas films of all time that center on love. Below, we’ve included our favorite titles that date back to the ’90s, as well as modern-day picks. From an ’00s classic Love Actually featuring a star-studded cast including Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Emma Thompson and more, to Netflix‘s latest LGBTQ+ Christmas film Single All The Way, our list has got your movie nights covered this holiday season. Continue scrolling to discover all our top choices.
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
thevistapress.com

Favorite Television Christmas Episodes

TR Robertson–With the advent of Netflix and a plethora of cable channels and various streaming sites, it is possible now to see most of your favorite television shows, many from years and years ago. As the holiday season approaches, classic Christmas shows will be appearing on T.V. You can now watch classic television sitcoms and dramas, many times focusing on specific episodes. The list below contains a sampling of the hundreds of Christmas themed episodes that have been produced. A Wikipedia listing of these television shows and the episodes surrounding the Christmas season can be found on the internet. You will be amazed at the hundreds and hundreds of the programs that exist. The shows are divided into sitcoms, dramas and other forms of entertainment, dating back to the 1950’s. As you read the list below, the titles may generate memories of the shows and bring a smile to your face. If you have the capability to find some of these programs, sit back and enjoy reliving and laughing once again – Ho-Ho-Ho.
TV & VIDEOS
Huron Daily Tribune

'Die Hard' to 'Gremlins': 8 alternative Christmas movies to watch this year

With the Christmas season brings the same television specials that we've all seen. With the television schedule being taken over by the likes of "Frosty the Snowman" or "The Grinch," sometimes it's nice to find a movie that you haven't seen for a while or that isn't overtly related to traditional Christmas themes. Here are some alternatives that aren't as steeped in the Christmas imagery, but will still let you get in the holiday spirit.
MOVIES
Kenosha News.com

A streaming guide to Christmas classics (and yes, 'Die Hard' counts)

A joyous, spirited, inventive Christmas musical, writer-director David E. Talbert's holiday fantasy stars Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle, an inventor and toymaker whose creations are the stuff of childhood dreams. When his apprentice, Gustafson (Detroit's Keegan-Michael Key) steals his book of ideas, well, it's time for a Christmas miracle to save the day, and this festive, fantastical tale delivers the goods.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy