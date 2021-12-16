Injured snowy owl rescued at Lowe’s in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – An injured snowy owl was rescued at a Lowe’s in Hadley Wednesday.

Hadley Police received a call from the store that a possibly injured snowy owl was found near the building. Officers along with employees of Lowe’s were able to safely capture the owl.

Credit: Hadley Police Department

The snowy owl has been taken in by Tom Ricardi, owner of the Massachusetts Birds of Prey Rehabilitation Center.

