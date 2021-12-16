Injured snowy owl rescued at Lowe’s in Hadley
HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – An injured snowy owl was rescued at a Lowe's in Hadley Wednesday.
Hadley Police received a call from the store that a possibly injured snowy owl was found near the building. Officers along with employees of Lowe’s were able to safely capture the owl.
The snowy owl has been taken in by Tom Ricardi, owner of the Massachusetts Birds of Prey Rehabilitation Center.
