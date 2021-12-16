ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hadley, MA

Injured snowy owl rescued at Lowe’s in Hadley

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SV7IQ_0dO6jOd400

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – An injured snowy owl was rescued at a Lowe’s in Hadley Wednesday.

Homeless cats rescued from Kentucky tornado brought to Massachusetts

Hadley Police received a call from the store that a possibly injured snowy owl was found near the building. Officers along with employees of Lowe’s were able to safely capture the owl.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hjDmF_0dO6jOd400
    Credit: Hadley Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T5jlh_0dO6jOd400
    Credit: Hadley Police Department

The snowy owl has been taken in by Tom Ricardi, owner of the Massachusetts Birds of Prey Rehabilitation Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hadley, MA
State
Kentucky State
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowy Owl#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

Pittsfield declares snow emergency

The City of Pittsfield has declared a snow emergency from December 18 at 7 a.m. to December 20 at 7 a.m. The city says this is in preparation of the upcoming inclement weather event.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy