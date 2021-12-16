ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Teaser Released For Animated Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Series

By Jeremy Thomas
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMoon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is heading to Disney Channel next summer, and the first teaser is online. Marvel released the quick teaser on Tuesday, which you can check out below. The 10-episode series,...

