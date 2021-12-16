ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Please Enable JavaScript

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Www.shorenewsnetwork.com is using a security service for protection...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Metro International

MMG halts copper operations at Las Bambas as talks to end blockade fail

LIMA (Reuters) -MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas copper mine has stopped operations, an executive said on Thursday, after it failed to reach an agreement with a Peruvian community that has blocked a transport road used by the facility for almost 30 days. “The Las Bambas mining operation has already stopped,”...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Armed bandits steal $90,000 of concentrate from Mexican mine

Last week armed bandits stole concentrate from Consolidated Zinc's Plomosas Mine in Mexico. "On Tuesday 16th November 2021 at approximately 11pm (Chihuahua Time), a group of armed bandits entered the Plomosas mine, taking the security guard and employees at Plomosas captive and locking them in a sea container," wrote the company (ASX:CZL).
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service
YubaNet

Mexico: 95,000 disappeared persons and 52,000 unidentified bodies

GENEVA, September 29, 2021 – The UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances (CED) expressed serious concerns over the gravity of the situation of enforced disappearance in Mexico. As of 26 November 2021, the last day of CED visit to Mexico, 95,000 people were officially registered as disappeared in Mexico. Out of these, more than 100 disappearances allegedly took place during the Committee’s visit from 15 to 26 November. The Committee urged the Mexican authorities to quickly locate the disappeared, identify the deceased and take prompt action to investigate all cases.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police and migrants clash outside Mexico City

A large group of thousands of migrants from across Latin America, which has slowly been winding its way through Mexico, has clashed with police. Sunday's clash happened as the group approached the capital, Mexico City. Their plan was to reach the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, a Catholic pilgrimage...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
US News and World Report

Cast Out of U.S., Haiti Migrant Drops American Dream for Second Go in Chile

PORT-AU-PRINCE/PEUMO, Chile (Reuters) - Like thousands of other Haitian migrants, Eric Jean Louis gave up his house and job in Chile earlier this year to trek thousands of miles to the United States after hearing he could receive asylum under President Joe Biden's new administration. His hopes were dashed when...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Migrant truck crashes in Mexico killing 54

TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Fifty-four mostly Central Americans were killed on Thursday when the truck they were in flipped over in southern Mexico, in one of the worst accidents involving migrants who risk their lives to reach the United States. The trailer broke open, spilling out people,...
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Former Head of Security for Mexico's Pemex Arrested in Canada

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The former chief of security for Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) was arrested in Canada on charges of protecting a fuel theft racket within the state-run oil company, and his extradition process has begun, Mexican officials told Reuters on Friday. A brief statement from the attorney general's office on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Relatives of Mexico missing simulate secret graves in plaza

Families of missing Mexicans simulated one of the many clandestine burial sites dotting the country, dumping dirt and rock on part of the capital’s massive plaza Monday then digging it away to reveal their demands for the government to act.Holding photos of their missing loved ones and shovels, members of three search collectives from the central state of Guanajuato staged a morbid protest in front of the National Palace. During President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s daily news conference, the groups chanted that if he “doesn’t go to the graves, the graves come to him” as they pounded the ground...
SOCIETY
Reuters

Migrant caravan brings highway in central Mexico to stand still

SAN MARTIN TEXMELUCAN, Mexico, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants walking towards Mexico City on Thursday brought traffic to a halt at an important highway connecting the capital and the central state of Puebla, a Reuters witness and a local authority said. Migrants, many traveling with children, walked between...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Student Leader to President? Chile's Boric Eyes Historic Election Win

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Former student protest leader and leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric has his sights set on winning Chile's presidential election on Sunday, which would make the 35-year-old the Andean country's youngest ever leader and cap the return of the progressive left. The former law student, leading a leftist coalition...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Migrants in Caravan Protest to Demand Better Treatment in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Migrants traveling by caravan through Mexico in hopes of reaching the United States held a rally in Mexico City on Thursday, demanding that the Mexican government do more to help them. Led by protesters carrying a banner reading, "To migrate is not a crime, the criminal...
IMMIGRATION
mining.com

Nexa suspends operations at Cerro Lindo mine in Peru due to road blockade

Nexa Resources, controlled by Brazilian holding company Votorantim SA, said on Tuesday it had temporarily suspended operations at its large Cerro Lindo zinc mine in Peru due to a road blockade by a local community that started last week. Nexa’s announcement comes just as another large mine, MMG Ltd’s Las...
INDUSTRY
Fronteras Desk

Recent study sheds light on working conditions in Mexican export agriculture

A sizable recent study sheds light on the working conditions in Mexico’s massive export agriculture sector, a key source of fresh produce for U.S. consumers. For the study, several thousand jornaleros, or farmworkers, were surveyed between 2019 and this year in several Mexican states, including Baja California, Sinaloa and Jalisco.
AGRICULTURE
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

71K+
Followers
35K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy