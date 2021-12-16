ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Pep Guardiola tabs MLS star Taty Castellanos for European transfer after MLS Cup win

By GOAL
Sporting News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City manager Pep Guardiola has tabbed Major League Soccer star Valentin "Taty" Castellanos for a move to Europe after the forward won the 2021 MLS Cup title with New York City FC. Guardiola said he watched NYCFC's MLS Cup final match against the Portland Timbers and was impressed...

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Bleacher Report

Megan Rapinoe Not Picked in 2021 NWSL Expansion Draft, Will Remain with OL Reign

OL Reign and United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe was not selected in the 2021 National Women's Soccer League expansion draft. She will remain in Seattle. Here are the picks Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC made Thursday night:. Angel City: Dani Weatherholt, OL Reign midfielder.
FIFA
ClutchPoints

Lionel Messi reacts to Barcelona star Sergio Aguero retiring

FC Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero officially retired from soccer on Wednesday due to a recently-discovered heart condition. In an emotional press conference on Wednesday, a teary-eyed Aguero bid his farewell to the Barcelona supporters. Afterwards, Aguero’s close friend and Argentine national teammate Lionel Messi spoke on his compatriot’s retirement.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Cup#New York City Fc#European#Nycfc#The Portland Timbers#City Football Group#Argentine
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero announces retirement due to heart condition

Barcelona and Argentina star Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement due to a heart condition. Aguero moved to Camp Nou on a free transfer in the summer following his departure from Manchester City, having spent the previous 10 years of his career at Etihad Stadium. A calf injury saw the 33-year-old miss the start of the season at Barca, and he only ended up making five appearances for the club before a serious health scare ruled him out of action indefinitely, ultimately forcing him to call time on his career.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Boston

Complete 2022 New England Revolution Schedule Announced

FOXBORO (CBS) — Get out your calendars. The 2022 New England Revolution schedule is here. Major League Soccer announced its full schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday, with the Revs beginning their Supporters’ Shield title defense on February 26 against the Portland Timbers. New England’s 34-game regular season will conclude on MLS Decision Day on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Revolution will open the 2022 MLS campaign away from home against the reigning Western Conference champion Timbers at Providence Park on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 pm. New England will open its 17-game home slate against FC Dallas at Gillette Stadium on...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
myrye.com

Rye Native Given Keys to NYC for 2021 MLS Cup Win

Jared Sands, a Rye native who was recruited to play the with NYCFC (New York City Football Club) back in 2017, received a key to New York City on Tuesday. Sands, a midfielder, and his NYCFC teammates were invited to New York City Hall to celebrate the team winning the 2021 MLS Cup for the first time in Club history. New York City Mayor de Blasio presented each player with a key to the City.
MLS
The Independent

Premier League managers to discuss Covid-19 crisis at Monday meeting

Premier League managers will convene on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is on a knife edge.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled matches have already been postponed due to positive Covid tests, and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle the club bosses’ “concerns and unanswered questions”, in particular around the criteria used by the Premier League board to grant approval to a postponement.Magpies manager Howe is worried the incomplete fixture list makes the league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Mohamed Salah on target as Liverpool ease to victory over Newcastle

Liverpool made light of the Covid-enforced absences of Virgil Van Dijk and Fabinho to comfortably beat struggling Newcastle 3-1 at Anfield and become the first English side in history to register 2,000 top-flight victories. Mohamed Salah equalled Jamie Vardy’s record of providing a goal or an assist in 15 consecutive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Announces 2022 MLS Regular-Season Schedule

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF has released the team’s 2022 regular-season schedule Wednesday. Inter Miami CF is scheduled to kick off their season at home against the Chicago Fire FC on Feb. 26, 2022, and conclude with a Decision Day clash against CF Montreal at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 9. One marquee home matchup is a first-time-ever game against Austin FC on March 6. In addition to Austin FC, Inter Miami CF will face Seattle Sounders FC, Charlotte FC, Minnesota United FC, and the San Jose Earthquakes for the first time in club history during the 2022 regular season. In addition to welcoming LA FC, the Portland Timbers and Minnesota United FC travel to DRV PNK Stadium for the first time in the upcoming season. The team will once again be led by head coach Phil Neville and team captain Gonzalo Higuaín. On top of the mainstays, there’s exciting new star power, including recently signed Brazilian midfielder Jean Mota. To become an Inter Miami CF season ticket holder and secure your tickets for games, click here.
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution Acquire Midfielder Sebastian Lletget From Galaxy For $500,000 In General Allocation Money

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Revolution lost Tajon Buchanan this offseason, but may have found his replacement. New England has acquired midfielder Sebastian Lletget in a trade with the Los Angeles Galaxy, the club announced Thursday. Lletget comes to New England after seven seasons in Los Angeles, in exchange for $500,000 in 2022 and 2023 General Allocation Money. The Galaxy may receive additional future GAM if certain performance-based conditions are met. Lletget joined the Galaxy in 2015, where he played under current Revs head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena. He said that rejoining Arena — and playing for a club that set...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy