STEAM Stories: Blizzards

Families are invited out to enjoy the holidays at your Main Library with holiday films and fun crafts this month. This time around we’ll be showing a holiday comedy from 1996 with “Jingle All the Way” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad. In this film, a father promises to get his son a Turbo Man action figure for Christmas; however, every store is sold out of them. Will he be able to keep his promise to his son? This film is rated PG for action violence, mild language, and some thematic elements, and has a run time of 1 hour and 29 minutes. We’ll supply the materials needed for you to also make a small craft and you’re encouraged to bring your own snacks and drinks to enjoy during the movie.

FESTIVAL ・ 21 HOURS AGO