Watch now: Update on tonight's severe wind threat

CHICAGO (CBS) — After the low drops to 27 Thursday night, look for a sunny start to Friday with high clouds increasing later in the day. At night, a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow moves in. The center of the storm will pass well south of us, so we only expect minor amounts of mixed precipitation. (Credit: CBS 2) If we do end up with .1 inch of snow, that would count for our first measurable snow of the season. If we do not, then we’ll break the record for the latest (first measurable) snowfall of the season. The current record is Dec. 20, 2012. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Friday is 39. The low for Friday night is 33. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Winter begins on Tuesday morning. All week leading up to the Christmas weekend looks dry and quiet. (Credit: CBS 2)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO