ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Says He’d Want Black Panther Recast

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel has chosen not to recast Black Panther following Chadwick Boseman’s passing, but his brother says Boseman would want the role recast. Marvel stated following Boseman’s passing of colon cancer in August of 2020 that they would neither recast the role nor use digital doubles to make T’Challa...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

“It’s the moment I’ve waited for my entire life”: Michael B. Jordan takes the reins of his career, and ‘Creed III’

(NOTE LANGUAGE) In Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan‘s battle-scarred alter-ego Erik Stevens/Killmonger famously faces off with Chadwick Boseman‘s T’Challa, saying, “I’ve lived my entire life, waiting for this moment!” In real life, Jordan is saying the same thing, in a feature piece with The Hollywood Reporter. The actor, producer and...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Are Flipping Out Over Michael B. Jordan Saying Killmonger Is Not A Villain

Michael B. Jordan says that Killmonger isn't a villain and fans are voicing their opinions online. It isn't an exactly uncommon take on social media as positioning villains as misunderstood individuals have gained steam in recent years. (See: Thanos was Right and the entire plot of Eternals for more info on that) Basically, Jordan argues that he had similar aims to T'Challa, but went about them in a different way. However, this reading of Black Panther is strange on the surface and may be factually incorrect when investigating the movie further. Sure, Killmonger cared about the Wakandans and their descendants. But, he was motivated by revenge against the rest of the world. The King found himself against the tactics and even humoring an outreach moment before everything went sideways in confronting his cousin. So, it's an interesting conversation to have. Check out what the actor said to Bleacher Report down below:
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Michael B. Jordan Will Reportedly Return in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Fans have been looking forward to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as it would mark a new beginning for the nation of Wakanda after the death of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa and it is expected to address whose character is going to take the mantle of Black Panther. So far, there's no confirmed information yet about who is going to be the next Black Panther in the film. However, it seems that a deceased character from the first film might be making a return.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Literary Hub

Listen to Chadwick Boseman read Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass

On this day, the magnetic, beloved actor Chadwick Boseman would have been 45 years old. I know that I speak for many people when I say that it was truly heartbreaking to learn that Boseman had been privately battling colon cancer for four years, including during the making and release of Black Panther.
CELEBRITIES
lrmonline.com

Recast T’Challa – Boseman’s Brother Thinks The Actor Would Approve

Chadwick Boseman’s brother thinks the actor would approve of a recast T’Challa. This option is one that Marvel Studios has ruled out, though for many fans, it was the wrong call. Of course, we need to see how things are handled in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before we can really say that. However I know many fans of the character who felt T’Challa was powerful enough that a recast was needed after Boseman’s tragic passing so young. One of them is Chadwick’s brother Derrick. Speaking with TMZ recently the outlets lays out what Derrick Boseman said to them. There’s no actual quote, so I have copied the full text here for you.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Black Panther 2: cast, release date changes and all you need to know about Wakanda Forever

The Black Panther 2 we see in theaters will not be the sequel anybody would have wanted to see when the movie was first announced. The tragic death of star Chadwick Boseman (King T'Challa/Black Panther) in August 2020 means this eagerly anticipated follow-up will arrive tinged with sadness – and that returning director Ryan Coogler has had to completely rethink his film to accommodate the absence of its popular leading man.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is Resuming Production In January

"Letitia Wright," "Black Panther 2," and "Shuri" were all trending on Twitter during different points of the day yesterday, with tons of speculation that "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was on hiatus due to the vaccination status of actor Letitia Wright who plays Shuri, the assumed successor to T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) as the ruler of Wakanda. A news outlet released an article stating that Wright "doesn't want to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe because she is unwilling to get the vaccine." We will not be linking to or referencing the source because people who post giant freakin' unsubstantiated claims don't deserve the traffic.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star
AceShowbiz

Letitia Wright Allegedly Quits 'Black Panther 2' as She Refuses to Get Vaccinated

The Shuri of Marvel Cinematic Universe has reportedly chosen to give up her role in the blockbuster superhero franchise because of Covid-19 vaccine mandate. AceShowbiz - Rumor has it, Letitia Wright is done with Marvel. The report came after the 28-year-old British actress, who played Chadwick Boseman's onscreen sister in "Black Panther", took a break from filming the upcoming sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" due to an injury.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Black Panther Star Michael B. Jordan Doesn't Think That Killmonger is a Villain

Michael B. Jordan's Erik Killmonger in Black Panther is considered as one of the best villains in the MCU because of his motivations and the actor's performance which added gravitas to the role that made him as compelling as he is. Everyone can pretty much agree that despite his motivations and upbringing, Killmonger is a full-on villain. However, Jordan doesn't agree with it.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Denzel Washington Tells Great Story About Busting Chadwick Boseman’s Chops After He Became A Successful Actor On Denzel’s Dime

It’s a story that’s been told before, that the amazing career of Chadwick Boseman was launched thanks to another great Black actor, Denzel Washington. The Journal For Jordan director happened to sponsor Boseman and pay for him to attend an acting program, but once Boseman made it big, it seems Denzel was (jokingly) looking for a return on that investment.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
lrmonline.com

Black Panther 2 Rumors Round Up M’Baku, Shuri And More | Barside Buzz

There were a few Black Panther 2 rumors that hot over the weekend. M’Baku as the next Panther, not Shuri? However Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently on hiatus due to Letitia Wright’ injury, so lets start with something more than a rumor from THR who say Wright is due back and filming will resume in January.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Black Panther 2: Letitia Wright's MCU Future Reportedly in Jeopardy

We've learned over the last couple of months that the future of the Black Panther franchise may be in shambles all thanks to the ongoing issue surrounding actress Letitia Wright. For the uninitiated, the Shuri actress was recently under fire for reportedly espousing her anti-vaccination views on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Interestingly, the actress was also the reason why production for the MCU sequel had to be put on pause.
MOVIES
imdb.com

How Denzel Washington Inspired Killmonger's Black Panther Appearance

In "Black Panther," Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger has a torso covered in scars, with each one representing a life he's taken. Brought to life with almost 90 silicone molds according to the movie's press kit, they're a very real and physical equivalent of figurative notches on an assassin's belt. Killmonger is a bad dude who has nonetheless drawn praise as a sympathetic, richly motivated villain -- one of Marvel's best. It turns out Jordan also drew inspiration for his character from a classic Denzel Washington performance.
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

See Chris Hemsworth Gear Up As DCEU Aquaman To Replace Jason Momoa

Avengers Chris Hemsworth dons Jason Momoa’s Aquaman suit in a fan-made design inspired by the DCEU movies. Earlier this year, Marvel Studios released its first animated series What If…? on Disney Plus, giving fans a look at how certain stories within the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon would turn out if certain things were a little different thanks to the diverse playing field of the Multiverse. The MCU isn’t the only franchise looking to explore the concept, given that the (DCEU) will tackle it in The Flash, with Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman. In perhaps an intriguing What If…? scenario combining both franchises in question, what if Chris Hemsworth took over the Aquaman role from Jason Momoa?
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy