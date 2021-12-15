Suspect Shot By SEPTA Police Officers After Gunning Down Man Near Market-Frankford Line In Kensington, Police Say

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach police are looking for a man and woman in connection with a shooting early Saturday morning.
Jacob Majewski, 25, has been identified as the man wanted for the shooting of another man at 800 Washington Avenue on Dec. 11.
Jacob Majewski (Source: Miami-Beach Police)
Police say Majewski should be consider armed and dangerous.
The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Detectives are also looking for a woman, 19-year-old Baila Nicole Sky Roe, who has been identified as a possible witness to the shooting.
Baila Nicole Sky Roe (Source: Miami Beach Police)
Police want to talk to her regarding the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
