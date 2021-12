AURELIA, Iowa (KCAU9) — Last night numerous communities felt the impact of an unusual December derecho that produced hurricane-force winds and at least four tornados. Kim Huseman was born and raised in Aurelia, Iowa and after living away for 50 years, she moved back three years ago. She says she’s never experienced a storm like Wednesday night, saying the high winds didn’t last very long but were still horrifying.

AURELIA, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO