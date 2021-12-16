ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Humphreys signs with Miami (OH)

By Randall Parmley
 1 day ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) One of the most prolific quarterbacks in the history of Daviess County football has made his college choice official. Joe Humphreys has signed with Miami (OH).

The Panthers’ senior threw for 3940 yards and 48 touchdowns this season.

“I’m super excited. It was about a week and a half ago when I decided to commit,” says Humphreys. “I took my official visit this past weekend and had a great time. Got to see all the other commits and meet all the coaches. I started to form a really good relationship with all the other commits and I’m excited to get up there this summer. They like to put up a lot of points and as a quarterback that’s something you want to do. Everybody in that league is just a whole lot of scoring, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

(This story was originally published on December 15, 2021)

