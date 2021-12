The hottest inflation in nearly four decades will cost millions of Americans an additional $3,500 in expenses this year, according to a new analysis published on Wednesday. Findings from the Penn Wharton Budget Model, a nonpartisan group at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, show that most U.S. households will need to allocate at least 6% more of their budget in order to sustain last year's spending level on goods and services. That figure is even higher for low-income Americans, who need to increase their spending by at least 7%.

