YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has done it again. On Saturday in front of a crowd of over 18,000 people he knocked former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley out cold, an improvement over their first fight which Paul won by split decision. The fight wasn’t anything to write home about but the finish certainly was, and it keeps the Paul hype train rolling as the 24 year old angles for ever bigger money fights.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO