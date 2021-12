The No. 1 high school football recruit in the country pulled a signing day shocker Wednesday, deciding to attend Jackson State and play for coach Deion Sanders after being verbally committed to Florida State for months. Travis Hunter, a cornerback from Suwanee, Georgia, made the unprecedented announcement during a ceremony at Collins Hill High School. […] The post Travis Hunter spurns Florida St to play for Prime, Jackson St appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO