Kings' Davion Mitchell: Making first NBA start

The Sacramento Kings’ COVID-19 outbreak continues to get worse. After canceling practice on Thursday and seeing several of its player enter the league’s health and safety protocols, the team suffered another blow with Davion Mitchell joining the list. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Kings rookie has...
Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (health protocol) will not play in Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Mitchell will miss Friday night's contest after Sacramento's rookie was ruled out for health protocol purposes. Expect Buddy Hield to play more minutes against a Memphis unit allowing a 109.3 defensive rating. Hield's...
De'Aaron Fox has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and more of his Kings teammates soon could join him, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported, citing sources. Center Alex Len and Louis King, who has played in the G League, also are in the protocol, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing sources.
8:45 PM: The Kings have signed Justin Robinson to a 10-day deal using the hardship exception and he will be available to play Friday night, according to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee (Twitter links). 4:01 PM: The Kings have placed guard Davion Mitchell in the health and safety protocols,...
Stephen Curry is the man of the hour in the NBA after breaking Ray Allen's all-time 3-PT record against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. The Golden State Warriors superstar had a great night, dominating the Knicks once again, making history at the Madison Square Garden. Curry's popularity has...
On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry surpassed former Miami Heat guard Ray Allen as the NBA’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers. Heat legend Dwyane Wade took to social media to congratulate Curry, but it appears Wade may have been celebrating a little too hard. Before Curry established...
Spike Lee was among the many celebrities at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night that witnessed Stephen Curry break the NBA's career three-pointers made record. But Lee appeared to be one of the few who was allowed onto the floor after Golden State's 105–96 win over the Knicks and get an up-close look at how Curry was taking in the moment.
For many years, NBA fans have been waiting for the moment when the Golden State Warriors superstar will break the record for the most three-pointers made in NBA history. While everyone was aware that Curry would without a doubt end up at the top of the list before retiring, it was only a matter of when.
Stephen Curry broke the all-time record for career 3-pointers made. The Golden State Warriors won on the road. It’s easy to think that everything must be good, right? Well, think again. Through all the success Curry accomplished in his career, one constant has been the presence of Klay Thompson....
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has broken the all-time record for 3-pointers in front of previous record holders Ray Allen and Reggie Miller. Curry broke Allen’s record when he sunk the 2,947th 3-pointer of his career against the New York Knicks. With 7 minutes and 33 seconds...
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in dramatic fashion on a game-winning touchdown by tight end Travis Kelce in overtime. Kelce’s heroics caught the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who took to Twitter to commend Kelce for his performance in hilarious fashion. Well, Kelce tweeted back at The King with this perfect response.
At 8-21 on the season, the New Orleans Pelicans are in a position to finish dead last in the Western Conference. After the Pels failed to make any significant roster changes in the offseason, Zion Williamson's absence has killed any hope of a successful season. But now, according to Mike...
Before the 2021-22 NBA season started, The Athletic surveyed more than 100 former NBA players on a variety of interesting topics. For one topic, the former players were asked which current player they’d want to take the final shot with a game on the line. When it came to...
