ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wizards' Deni Avdija: Moves back to bench

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Avdija will come off the bench Wednesday against the Kings, Ava Wallace...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Deni Avdija coming off the bench for Washington on Wednesday

Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Avdija will move to the bench on Wednesday with Kyle Kuzma back in the starting five. Our models expect Avdija to play 19.5 minutes against the Kings. Avdija's Wednesday projection includes 5.8...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deni Avdija
Person
Kyle Kuzma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Kings#The Washington Post
ClutchPoints

2 superstar centers Bulls must keep an eye on for future upgrade over Nikola Vucevic

The Chicago Bulls are currently dealing with a massive COVID-19 outbreak that has postponed two of their games. The Bulls reached a whopping 10 players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols before the league finally stepped in to give the team a break. One of those players not in protocols is Nikola Vucevic (he dealt with COVID earlier this season), who has been an enigma for Chicago this season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN has error on Lakers’ huge winning shot

Austin Reaves’ big 3-pointer to win the game for the Los Angeles Lakers was one of the most thrilling moments in the NBA on Wednesday night. But there was just one problem with it, and it had to do with the TV feed. The Lakers and Dallas Mavericks were...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pacers Trade Lands Sharpshooter In L.A.

Entering the year as one of the favorites to win the 2022 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers have really struggled and are just 16-13 to this point in the season. This is not terrible compared to some other teams in the league, but for a team with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and other former All-Stars, they have really underachieved so far.
NBA
NBC Bay Area

Warriors' Jordan Poole in COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols: Report

Report: Poole out vs. Celtics, in health and safety protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Warriors shooting guard Jordan Poole reportedly has been placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will not play Friday against the Boston Celtics. The Athletic's Anthony Slater first reported the news.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy