Wizards' Deni Avdija: Moves back to bench

Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Avdija will move to the bench on Wednesday with Kyle Kuzma back in the starting five. Our models expect Avdija to play 19.5 minutes against the Kings. Avdija's Wednesday projection includes 5.8...
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (health protocols) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Kuzma has been upgraded from questionable to available and will rejoin the starting five on Wednesday. Deni Avdija returns to the bench. Our models expect Kuzma to play 32.4 minutes against the Kings.
Stephen Curry is the man of the hour in the NBA after breaking Ray Allen's all-time 3-PT record against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. The Golden State Warriors superstar had a great night, dominating the Knicks once again, making history at the Madison Square Garden. Curry's popularity has...
On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry surpassed former Miami Heat guard Ray Allen as the NBA’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers. Heat legend Dwyane Wade took to social media to congratulate Curry, but it appears Wade may have been celebrating a little too hard. Before Curry established...
For many years, NBA fans have been waiting for the moment when the Golden State Warriors superstar will break the record for the most three-pointers made in NBA history. While everyone was aware that Curry would without a doubt end up at the top of the list before retiring, it was only a matter of when.
Stephen Curry broke the all-time record for career 3-pointers made. The Golden State Warriors won on the road. It’s easy to think that everything must be good, right? Well, think again. Through all the success Curry accomplished in his career, one constant has been the presence of Klay Thompson....
It was reported earlier on Thursday that Klay Thompson’s much-anticipated return to action has been slightly delayed. The Golden State Warriors no longer expect Thompson to make his season debut prior to Christmas — as originally anticipated — with December 28th penciled in as a new potential target date for the All-Star shooting guard.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets are signing Langston Galloway. The shooting guard began his career with the New York Knicks, and has also played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns.
The Golden State Warriors look like a contender once again, and there's no question that they are a good team currently. With that being said, even contenders make midseason trades to improve. A player that the Golden State Warriors could potentially target in the trade market is Karl-Anthony Towns. Our...
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Chicago Bulls have ten players in the league's health and safety protocols. Therefore, I think that they should give LiAngelo Ball a shot. His brother Lonzo is the team's starting point guard.
The Chicago Bulls are currently dealing with a massive COVID-19 outbreak that has postponed two of their games. The Bulls reached a whopping 10 players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols before the league finally stepped in to give the team a break. One of those players not in protocols is Nikola Vucevic (he dealt with COVID earlier this season), who has been an enigma for Chicago this season.
At 8-21 on the season, the New Orleans Pelicans are in a position to finish dead last in the Western Conference. After the Pels failed to make any significant roster changes in the offseason, Zion Williamson's absence has killed any hope of a successful season. But now, according to Mike...
It is not unnoticed that Stephen A. is a very big fan of Stephen Curry and his team Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry has been playing at an MVP level this season leading his to the top of the Western Conference standings. On the other hand, Los Angeles Lakers is...
Austin Reaves’ big 3-pointer to win the game for the Los Angeles Lakers was one of the most thrilling moments in the NBA on Wednesday night. But there was just one problem with it, and it had to do with the TV feed. The Lakers and Dallas Mavericks were...
Entering the year as one of the favorites to win the 2022 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers have really struggled and are just 16-13 to this point in the season. This is not terrible compared to some other teams in the league, but for a team with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and other former All-Stars, they have really underachieved so far.
Report: Poole out vs. Celtics, in health and safety protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Warriors shooting guard Jordan Poole reportedly has been placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will not play Friday against the Boston Celtics. The Athletic's Anthony Slater first reported the news.
