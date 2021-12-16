Nuggets' Davon Reed: Moves to bench

Currently 14-14, the Boston Celtics have not looked like a great team in the NBA this season, but they also have not been playing at full strength. All-Star Jaylen Brown has only played in half of the Celtics’ total games this season, putting all the weight of this franchise on Jayson Tatum’s back.
Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Reed will come off Denver's bench after Will Barton was announced as Wednesday's starter. In a matchup against a Minnesota unit playing with a 100.3 pace, Reed's FanDuel salary stands at $3,800. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
Stephen Curry is the man of the hour in the NBA after breaking Ray Allen's all-time 3-PT record against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. The Golden State Warriors superstar had a great night, dominating the Knicks once again, making history at the Madison Square Garden. Curry's popularity has...
On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry surpassed former Miami Heat guard Ray Allen as the NBA’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers. Heat legend Dwyane Wade took to social media to congratulate Curry, but it appears Wade may have been celebrating a little too hard. Before Curry established...
For many years, NBA fans have been waiting for the moment when the Golden State Warriors superstar will break the record for the most three-pointers made in NBA history. While everyone was aware that Curry would without a doubt end up at the top of the list before retiring, it was only a matter of when.
Stephen Curry broke the all-time record for career 3-pointers made. The Golden State Warriors won on the road. It’s easy to think that everything must be good, right? Well, think again. Through all the success Curry accomplished in his career, one constant has been the presence of Klay Thompson....
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets are signing Langston Galloway. The shooting guard began his career with the New York Knicks, and has also played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns.
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in dramatic fashion on a game-winning touchdown by tight end Travis Kelce in overtime. Kelce’s heroics caught the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who took to Twitter to commend Kelce for his performance in hilarious fashion. Well, Kelce tweeted back at The King with this perfect response.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Chicago Bulls have ten players in the league's health and safety protocols. Therefore, I think that they should give LiAngelo Ball a shot. His brother Lonzo is the team's starting point guard.
The Chicago Bulls are currently dealing with a massive COVID-19 outbreak that has postponed two of their games. The Bulls reached a whopping 10 players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols before the league finally stepped in to give the team a break. One of those players not in protocols is Nikola Vucevic (he dealt with COVID earlier this season), who has been an enigma for Chicago this season.
At 8-21 on the season, the New Orleans Pelicans are in a position to finish dead last in the Western Conference. After the Pels failed to make any significant roster changes in the offseason, Zion Williamson's absence has killed any hope of a successful season. But now, according to Mike...
Austin Reaves’ big 3-pointer to win the game for the Los Angeles Lakers was one of the most thrilling moments in the NBA on Wednesday night. But there was just one problem with it, and it had to do with the TV feed. The Lakers and Dallas Mavericks were...
It is not unnoticed that Stephen A. is a very big fan of Stephen Curry and his team Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry has been playing at an MVP level this season leading his to the top of the Western Conference standings. On the other hand, Los Angeles Lakers is...
Entering the year as one of the favorites to win the 2022 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers have really struggled and are just 16-13 to this point in the season. This is not terrible compared to some other teams in the league, but for a team with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and other former All-Stars, they have really underachieved so far.
Before the 2021-22 NBA season started, The Athletic surveyed more than 100 former NBA players on a variety of interesting topics. For one topic, the former players were asked which current player they’d want to take the final shot with a game on the line. When it came to...
Chargers tight end Donald Parham was carted off the field during the early stages of Los Angeles' 34-28 overtime loss against the Chiefs on Thursday night. Parham's head hit the ground hard after he tried to catch Justin Herbert's pass in the end zone on a fourth-and-goal play. Later in the game, the Chargers announced that Parham is in stable condition while undergoing tests, imaging and evaluation for a head injury at UCLA Harbor Medical Center.
