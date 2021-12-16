ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Davon Reed: Moves to bench

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Reed will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves....

www.cbssports.com

NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Nuggets Trade Involves Dennis Schroder To Denver

Currently 14-14, the Boston Celtics have not looked like a great team in the NBA this season, but they also have not been playing at full strength. All-Star Jaylen Brown has only played in half of the Celtics’ total games this season, putting all the weight of this franchise on Jayson Tatum’s back.
NBA
numberfire.com

Davon Reed playing with Nuggets' second unit on Wednesday night

Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Reed will come off Denver's bench after Will Barton was announced as Wednesday's starter. In a matchup against a Minnesota unit playing with a 100.3 pace, Reed's FanDuel salary stands at $3,800. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
NBA
Davon Reed
Will Barton
#Nuggets#Timberwolves
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Travis Kelce’s perfect response to LeBron James after game-winning TD vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in dramatic fashion on a game-winning touchdown by tight end Travis Kelce in overtime. Kelce’s heroics caught the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who took to Twitter to commend Kelce for his performance in hilarious fashion. Well, Kelce tweeted back at The King with this perfect response.
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 superstar centers Bulls must keep an eye on for future upgrade over Nikola Vucevic

The Chicago Bulls are currently dealing with a massive COVID-19 outbreak that has postponed two of their games. The Bulls reached a whopping 10 players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols before the league finally stepped in to give the team a break. One of those players not in protocols is Nikola Vucevic (he dealt with COVID earlier this season), who has been an enigma for Chicago this season.
NBA
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA
Denver Nuggets
Basketball
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN has error on Lakers’ huge winning shot

Austin Reaves’ big 3-pointer to win the game for the Los Angeles Lakers was one of the most thrilling moments in the NBA on Wednesday night. But there was just one problem with it, and it had to do with the TV feed. The Lakers and Dallas Mavericks were...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pacers Trade Lands Sharpshooter In L.A.

Entering the year as one of the favorites to win the 2022 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers have really struggled and are just 16-13 to this point in the season. This is not terrible compared to some other teams in the league, but for a team with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and other former All-Stars, they have really underachieved so far.
NBA
CBS Sports

Chargers' Donald Parham in 'resting comfortably' and likely to be discharged from hospital Friday

Chargers tight end Donald Parham was carted off the field during the early stages of Los Angeles' 34-28 overtime loss against the Chiefs on Thursday night. Parham's head hit the ground hard after he tried to catch Justin Herbert's pass in the end zone on a fourth-and-goal play. Later in the game, the Chargers announced that Parham is in stable condition while undergoing tests, imaging and evaluation for a head injury at UCLA Harbor Medical Center.
NFL

