ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas woman gets probation, jail time for killing 2 sisters in distracted-driving crash

By Nexstar Media Wire, Erica Garner
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CtrAY_0dO6dvol00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A Texas woman convicted of killing two young sisters because she was using a fast-food app while driving has been sentenced to probation and jail time.

Shelby Buchanan, of Abilene, received 10 years of probation and 360 days in county jail (two consecutive 180-day sentences) Tuesday for the 2018 deaths of Melissa Grace Lindley, 14, and Starla Lindley, 11.

Buchanan pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of manslaughter.

Family of girls killed by distracted driver: ‘Please just leave your phones alone’

Melissa and Starla were killed on impact when Buchanan slammed into the back of their minivan while driving her pickup down I-20 in Abilene in March 2018.

A search warrant executed on Buchanan’s phone revealed “that at the time of the crash, Buchanan was actively using the Chick-fil-A application,” according to the documents.

Prosecutors argued that although Buchanan’s actions did not convey any ill intent, they did involve an indifference toward other lives. Court officials hope Buchanan’s sentence will serve as a precedent for other distracted-driving crimes, which are only expected to increase as technology continues to advance.

Report: Driver that killed two young sisters in Abilene was using Chick-fil-A app during crash

The girls’ family said in a statement, “We are relieved that this portion of this horrible journey is over, but our grief for our girls isn’t over and it will never be over. We miss Melissa Grace and Starla with every breath and always will. We beg drivers everywhere to put away their phones while driving. Please please just leave your phones alone while you’re on the road.”

In addition to the probation and jail time, Buchanan will also have to pay a $500 fine to cover court costs as well as restitution to the family in an amount that will be determined by the probation department.

As a condition of probation, Buchanan must also complete 800 hours of community service.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
WGN Radio

Auto thefts rise across country

For many, a car is among the largest financial investments they’ll ever make, but car owners in the U.S. are increasingly at risk of losing their investment after a year that saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktab
WGN Radio

Miami-bound flight crashes, killing music producer and eight others

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Nexstar) – A private plane carrying eight people, including music producer ‘Flow La Movie,’ crashed while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, the plane’s operator has confirmed. All seven passengers and two crew members were killed in the crash, according to Helidosa Aviation Group. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN Radio

2 injured after semi falls off Dan Ryan overpass

CHICAGO — Two people are injured after a semi truck fell off a Dan Ryan Expressway overpass and onto the roadway below. Illinois State Police said the accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the Dan Ryan at 27th Street. The semi struck a barrier wall and rolled off the overpass onto the pavement below. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy