Missouri State basketball tops South Dakota State in critical mid-major showdown

The Bears are starting to play really good basketball, and they earned their best victory of the season to prove it.

Missouri State (7-4, 0-1) came out on top with a 75-63 victory over South Dakota State (9-4) on Wednesday night at JQH Arena.

The win is MSU's best of the season as it came against one of the top mid-majors in college basketball. SDSU came into the game ranked No. 98 in the most recent NET rankings.

More: 3 takeaways: Missouri State is 'sick of losing.' It's now playing good basketball.

The Bears took a 40-33 lead into halftime after starting the first half shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 8-of-15 from beyond the arc.

Despite standouts Isiaih Mosley and Gaige Prim being held to just two points apiece in the first half, the Bears found an efficient offense behind the hot shooting from Jaylen Minnett who hit four 3's over a six-minute stretch. Ja'Monta Black added a pair of his own 3's.

SDSU, which entered the game with the second-best scoring offense in college basketball, kept the game within striking distance while taking advantage of second-chance opportunities and MSU turnovers. The Jackrabbits shot 37.1 percent in the half and 3-of-11 from deep but scored six second-chance points to Missouri State's zero and scored 11 points off turnovers to MSU's zero.

The Bears maintained the lead until a five-point possession with 7:54 left brought SDSU back within two. Missouri State responded with a 7-0 run featuring a Lu'Cye Patterson layup in transition, a Prim putback and a short Minnett jumper to take a nine-point lead.

The Jacks ended a scoring drought that lasted more than three minutes with a pair of free throws with 4:39 left. Donovan Clay knocked down a 3-pointer at the other end to give the Bears their first 10-point lead of the game.

The Clay 3-pointer proved to be the dagger as SDSU couldn't hit its shots late and the Bears knocked down their free throws. SDSU, which averaged 89.3 points per game entering the night, was held to its season-low scoring output.

Minnett finished the game with 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting while Prim added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Clay scored 12 points including a pair of 3's.

Missouri State will stay at home to host Central Arkansas (1-8) on Saturday at 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri State basketball tops South Dakota State in critical mid-major showdown