ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Nerd Approved Ways to Stay Healthy

fashionisers.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to being in great shape, nerds tend to get a bad rap. Maybe we prioritize reading comics or playing video games over going out for a run, but there’s more to health than how good you are at sports. Keeping your brain in tip-top shape is just as...

fashionisers.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakenormanpublications.com

How to stay fit, healthy and happy during the holidays

Staying fit and healthy during the holidays may seem like an impossible task, but focus on two key things to help you stay on track: balance and moderation! Balance what you eat and do. Practice moderation in all things. When it comes to food you can have all of your...
FITNESS
myfox28columbus.com

Holiday Travel Boom Reminds Seniors of the Need to Stay Healthy

Last year, many older Americans weren’t able to spend time with their families during the holidays, due to the surge in COVID cases. This year more people will celebrate together as travel is approaching record levels which means they might have more exposure to illness. It’s an important time of year to be in touch with your doctor and make sure you are receiving the best care.
TRAVEL
todaysparent.com

6 ways to keep the family healthy while travelling

Staying healthy on the road is top of mind for families these days, whether you’re heading to the mountains for a winter getaway or driving to visit relatives for the holidays. While it’s a good idea to follow those pandemic protocols we’ve all grown accustomed to—maintaining physical distance in lines and wearing masks in public places—there’s more you can do to boost your immunity and keep sickness at bay while travelling.
RELATIONSHIPS
bizjournals

Stay healthy, stay well series: Is too much screen time causing you headaches?

We’re constantly exposed to technology, whether from a computer, TV, cell phones, video games, tablets or social media. And the pandemic certainly didn’t help in reducing screen time. In fact, according to Eyesafe Nielsen, the average screen time per person is now over 13 hours a day — a 60% increase since the start of the pandemic.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Food#Health Food#Mental Health#Fruit#Japanese Food#Asian#Create Healthy Anime Food
9&10 News

Staying Motivated and Healthy During Winter

Winter in Michigan can be wonderful but the cold and snow can also be culprits in losing motivation. Fallon Mercedes Brock of Fitricion.com has some helpful tips to keep you active and healthy this season. You don’t even have to go to the gym or outside to get your body...
WORKOUTS
MindBodyGreen

3 Expert-Backed Ways To Support Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Maintaining healthy, steady blood sugar levels is more than just avoiding hanger (though that's important, too). It also supports positive cardiovascular and metabolic health outcomes. The good news: Experts have a few tips for how to support healthy blood sugar levels on a daily basis, to support your overall health and well-being:
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
q13fox.com

Healthy Living: Staying safe while gaining strength

This content is from our sponsor. If you could do one thing to improve your health, strength training should be at the top of your list. But when it comes to lifting weights, safety is top of mind. That’s why FOX 13’s Jamie Tompkins recruited her friend, Quincy Sutton of QRUSH FITNESS, to share a few tips. He’s a certified personal trainer specializing in fitness nutrition, weight loss, sports performance, and corrective exercise.
WEIGHT LOSS
Knowridge Science Report

How to eat your way to a healthy brain

In a new study from Deakin University, researchers found people who eat a healthy diet during middle age have a larger brain volume than those with less healthy diets. The findings suggest food choices in midlife may reduce the risk of dementia and other degenerative brain disorders as we age.
FITNESS
ahealthiermichigan.org

Recipes to Celebrate Holidays in a Healthy Way

It’s officially here — the cozy season of delicious food, special gatherings and cookie exchanges. A holiday centered around food can certainly pose challenges to health goals. .  It’s difficult to say no to a second helping of your favorite food, but there are ways to help keep your...
RECIPES
healththoroughfare.com

Why Eating Grapes is Beneficial for Your Health

Some people might be surprised to find out that grapes are good for their health. While they are mostly know for being delicious snacks, they have some surprising benefits. Grapes are a good source of vitamins and minerals. They contain:. Vitamin A: Grapes contain beta-carotene, which is converted to vitamin...
NUTRITION
littlerocksoiree.com

3 Ways to Start Healthy Holiday Traditions

Making the holidays healthier doesn’t have to be a chore. In fact, taking the time now to consciously choose holiday traditions that involve movement, mental health and nutritious foods will mean fewer worries when it’s time to celebrate. Bringing health to the holidays can be as simple —...
LIFESTYLE
Food Network

Seafood May Be the Secret to Staying Healthy During Flu Season

Cold and flu season has descended upon us, and with it, the phrase, “You are what you eat,” takes on a whole new meaning. Everyone already knows that vitamin C plays an important role in immune health, but new research suggests omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D may also have a significant impact in reducing the likelihood and severity of viruses like the flu and common cold. Furthermore, studies show that dietary consumption of these nutrients can help to maintain and improve immune function by combatting the associated inflammatory burden. So, what does this mean for your diet this flu season?
NUTRITION
kcparent.com

Healthy Ways to Get Back in Postpartum Shape

Becoming a mom is such a special, treasured experience. You’ve come home from the hospital, settled in and are learning all things baby ... bathing, sleeping and feeding schedules, nursing, tummy time and more. There is so much on your mind that I’m guessing you haven’t really thought much about taking care of yourself, have you? Although it may seem inconsequential to let your own health slip and become less of a priority during this adjustment, it is more important than ever.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Us Weekly

Stay Hydrated and Healthy With These Beauty and Wellness Products From LifeToGo

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. It’s cold outside, so why not treat yourself to an at-home spa treatment with LifeToGo’s natural wellness and beauty products? Stay healthy and hydrated with this selection of skincare and supplements. When the weather outside is frightful, glow with these fabulous finds from LifeToGo. Read on to shop our favorite picks for winter wellness.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The Best Tea For Boosting Immunity This Winter

The winter months can be a very vulnerable time for your immune system. From cold and flu season, and now the added pressure of COVID-19, our bodies are often more susceptible to illness in the colder season. This is why it’s essential to take care of yourself during this time of year, and do things that nourish your immune system so that you can be ready to fight off any illness that comes your way. Nutrition is a crucial component of this—eating a diet rich in all the necessary food groups, especially fruits and vegetables, is the best way to support your overall wellness. Hydration is another important piece of the puzzle, but many people don’t drink enough fluids in the winter, as they’re less active and may be less inclined to drink regularly. However, water isn’t the only beverage that can hydrate you; teas are also a great option for hydration, and immunity as well. We asked Laura Burak, MS, RD, founder of GetNaked® Nutrition and author of Slimdown with Smoothies, what her favorite tea is for immune support in the colder times of year.
NUTRITION
foxnebraska.com

Two Rivers: Holiday Health Tips to stay safe and healthy this season

KEARNEY, Neb. — With concerns of COVID-19, flu and RSV right now, holiday gatherings could help the spread of germs. Katie Mulligan with the Two Rivers Public Health Department joined us with advice on how to stay safe and healthy this holiday season. Get your flu vaccine. Vaccination is...
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy