2021 SBS Gayo Daejeon Announces Full Lineup Of 25 Artists

For the third year in a row, BTS swept all four Daesang categories at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). BTS did not attend 2021 MAMA due to scheduling conflicts with their United States promotions and their quarantine upon their return to South Korea. However, they won all four Daesangs (Grand Prizes): Song of the Year for “Butter,” Album of the Year for “BE,” Worldwide Icon of the Year, and Artist of the Year. The group won nine prizes in total, including Best Group (Male), Best Dance Performance (Male Group), Best Music Video, TikTok Favorite Moment, and a Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO