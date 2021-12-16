ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

2021 SBS Gayo Daejeon Announces Full Lineup Of 25 Artists

By D. Kim
Soompi
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lineup has been revealed for 2021 SBS Gayo Daejeon!. On December 16, the annual year-end program shared the full list of 25 artists who will be performing at the upcoming event. NCT 127, NCT...

Soompi

Watch: Performances From The 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards

On December 11, the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (2021 MAMA) kicked off at CJ ENM’s Contents World in Paju City!. Performers at 2021 MAMA included aespa, ATEEZ, Brave Girls, ENHYPEN, INI, ITZY, JO1, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, Stray Kids, TXT, NCT U, Wanna One, and “Show Me the Money 10.” Special performances included Ed Sheeran, ITZY and Heo Sung Tae, Lee Hyori and “Street Woman Fighter,” and an opening performance with Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, ATEEZ’s Wooyoung, TXT’s Yeonjun, ITZY’s Yeji, aespa’s Karina, and ENHYPEN’s Heeseung.
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Ultra Music Festival Announces 2022 Resistance Lineup

Art Basel literally just ended (Space finished up this morning), so of course, it’s time for another announcement from Ultra Music Festival. Ultra’s Resistance brand for underground music is announcing its lineup for Ultra 2022 and it’s a doozy as expected. We already got the news that Tale of Us, Camelphat, Dubfire, Carl Cox, and Boris Brejcha would be part of the lineup.
MUSIC
Soompi

2021 MAMA Announces Exciting Presenter Lineup

The star-studded presenter lineup has been announced for 2021 MAMA (2021 Mnet Music Awards)!. On December 7, Gabee, Kwon Yool, Kim Seo Hyung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Hye Yoon, Nam Yoon Su, Noh Hong Chul, Monika, Rain, Song Joong Ki, Ahn Bo Hyun, Uhm Jung Hwa, Yeo Jin Goo, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Sun Bin, Jo Bo Ah, Jo Jung Suk, Sooyoung, Choi Siwon, Tiffany, HaHa, Han Ye Ri, and Heo Sung Tae were confirmed as presenters. This diverse lineup of musicians, actors, dancers, and comedians will present the awards to the artists at the upcoming ceremony.
THEATER & DANCE
Soompi

Stars Light Up The Red Carpet For The 2021 KBS Song Festival

The 2021 KBS Song Festival kicked off with the red carpet event!. Hosted by ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, SF9’s Rowoon, and AOA’s Seolhyun, the 2021 KBS Song Festival began airing live on KBS 2TV at 8:30 p.m. KST. The performer lineup includes Red Velvet, Stray Kids, TXT,...
MUSIC
Soompi

Watch: Performances From The 2021 KBS Song Festival

IVE – “ELEVEN”. Brave Girls – Intro + “Rollin'” + “Chi Mat Ba Ram”. UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, ASTRO’s Sanha, THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae, Stray Kids’ Seungmin – “Paradise” (“Boys Over Flowers” OST) Brave Girls’ Minyoung...
MUSIC
NME

GOT7’s BamBam teases new collaboration with Red Velvet’s Seulgi

GOT7‘s BamBam is set to collaborate with Red Velvet‘s Seulgi on a brand-new single. Yesterday (December 16), the Thai-born idol released the first teaser for the music video of his upcoming song ‘Who Are You’, which will also feature Red Velvet singer Seulgi. ‘Who Are You’ is scheduled for release on December 28 at 6pm KST.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Mnet Announces Queendom To Return With Season 2

It’s confirmed! Queendom is returning for season 2. Mnet has officially announced that Queendom Season 2 will be launching sometime in 2022. Queendom is an entertainment program that aired its first season in 2019. The Mnet show featured six trending Kpop girl groups in a comeback battle to determine...
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

“Wild Idol” Announces Final Lineup Of 7 Members + Name Of Debut Group

MBC’s “Wild Idol” has confirmed its debut lineup!. “Wild Idol” took the “survival audition show” concept to the extreme by taking place in the wild. 45 contestants were evaluated based on their physical stamina, skill level, and hidden potential as they took to the outdoors and battled for the chance to debut.
TV SHOWS
