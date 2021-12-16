2021 SBS Gayo Daejeon Announces Full Lineup Of 25 Artists

The star-studded presenter lineup has been announced for 2021 MAMA (2021 Mnet Music Awards)!. On December 7, Gabee, Kwon Yool, Kim Seo Hyung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Hye Yoon, Nam Yoon Su, Noh Hong Chul, Monika, Rain, Song Joong Ki, Ahn Bo Hyun, Uhm Jung Hwa, Yeo Jin Goo, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Sun Bin, Jo Bo Ah, Jo Jung Suk, Sooyoung, Choi Siwon, Tiffany, HaHa, Han Ye Ri, and Heo Sung Tae were confirmed as presenters. This diverse lineup of musicians, actors, dancers, and comedians will present the awards to the artists at the upcoming ceremony.
