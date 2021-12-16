Amtrak names Stephen Gardner as new president and CEO

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Amtrak Board Bill Flynn will be retiring after leading Amtrak since April 2020.



Stephen J. Gardner is set to be appointed as the company’s new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 17, 2022.



Gardner currently serves as Amtrak’s President, leading the railroad’s day-to-day operations, customer growth initiatives and strategies to modernize Amtrak’s products, services, infrastructure and fleet.



Gardner has been with Amtrak since 2009 serving in a variety of leadership roles including Chief Operating and Commercial Officer.

Flynn will continue as a senior advisor to Gardner and the company for the remainder of the year following his retirement.

