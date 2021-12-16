ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Amtrak names Stephen Gardner as new president and CEO

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KYMJJ_0dO6bFOr00

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Amtrak Board Bill Flynn will be retiring after leading Amtrak since April 2020.

Stephen J. Gardner is set to be appointed as the company’s new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 17, 2022.

Gardner currently serves as Amtrak’s President, leading the railroad’s day-to-day operations, customer growth initiatives and strategies to modernize Amtrak’s products, services, infrastructure and fleet.

Gardner has been with Amtrak since 2009 serving in a variety of leadership roles including Chief Operating and Commercial Officer.

Flynn will continue as a senior advisor to Gardner and the company for the remainder of the year following his retirement.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Business
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Flynn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Amtrak Board#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy