15-year-old arrested in connection to October shooting in Port Hueneme

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – The Port Hueneme Police Department has made an arrest in an October shooting that left one person critically injured.

Police say a 15-year-old boy has been arrested for the shooting and has been booked into Ventura County Juvenile Hall.

On Oct. 18, Port Hueneme police officers received a call reporting a shooting victim in the south alley of the 600 block of West Hemlock Street. Police on scene located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital with major injuries but was in stable condition, police said.

No shooting suspects were found at the scene, but police said the suspect may have fled in a black sedan.

During the investigation, police identified the teen as the suspect in the shooting and he was arrested.

He is expected to be charged with one count of attempted murder.

Police say more people are expected to be arrested in connection to this crime.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Senior Detective Baltazar Tapia at 805-986-6619 .

