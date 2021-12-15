Teaching English as a 2nd Language

Farida Badr, Arabic language educator at NC Virtual and the Defense Language Institute at Fort Bragg, NC, presents “Best Practices in Teaching Arabic at the K-12 Level.”. Arabic greetings of marhaba (hello), sabah al kheir (good morning), and ahlan wa sahlan (welcome) were shared as attendees gathered for the inaugural conference of the emerging North Carolina Arabic Teacher Council (NCATC), November 13-14, 2021. “Come Together: The Future of Arabic Language in North Carolina” was held at UNC-Chapel Hill and convened over 30 educators and administrators from K-16 institutions across North Carolina. The event also served as the annual conference of the Duke-UNC Consortium for Middle East Studies, composed of the UNC Center for Middle East and Islamic Studies and the Duke University Middle East Studies Center.
