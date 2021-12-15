Teaching English as a 2nd Language

Under the modern educational requirements at Vandegrift, students are required to possess three years of having attended a language class. With options ranging from Spanish to sign language, students have some options as to what they wish to learn. However, some students wish to learn a more unique language, one that is more difficult to learn, but that will pay off once they learn it. Thus, they choose Chinese as their language, and the teacher leading the effort is Chinese teacher Sixiang Xie.

