ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Teaching English as a 2nd Language

By From Joe Murphy, Town Bank
Cape May County Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a retired teacher, I read with great interest a recent newspaper article on teaching immigrant students English. English as a second language to many is not new in the U.S. Problems with immigrants not speaking English go back hundreds of years. In the early 1900s, it was so large of...

www.capemaycountyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
vandegriftvoice.com

Broadening horizons: Chinese class teaches students new language

Under the modern educational requirements at Vandegrift, students are required to possess three years of having attended a language class. With options ranging from Spanish to sign language, students have some options as to what they wish to learn. However, some students wish to learn a more unique language, one that is more difficult to learn, but that will pay off once they learn it. Thus, they choose Chinese as their language, and the teacher leading the effort is Chinese teacher Sixiang Xie.
EDUCATION
NBC26

Fort McCoy soldiers teach English classes to Afghan refugees

FORT MCCOY, Wis. — Soldiers at Fort McCoy are teaching English to Afghan evacuees as a way to help them resettle in the United States. The classes run Monday through Friday and give refugees an opportunity to learn how to write, read, and speak in English. "I'm trying to...
FORT MCCOY, WI
easternct.edu

English Night celebrates English majors

Eastern Connecticut State University’s Department of English held its annual English Night on Dec. 7. The event recognized students who received scholarships, were inducted into the Sigma Tau Delta national honor society and gave capstone presentations. Welcoming remarks were given by Benjamin Pauley, chair of the English department. “It’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
thekatynews.com

6 opportunities you can get Teaching English Online

It is safe to say that the number of income opportunities online has increased exponentially in recent years. Technological advances, combined with the necessity to keep physical distance from one another, have given many people the chance to transform the way they make a living. Whether it be as a...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
Westport News

Teaching English Online Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

America is the land of opportunity, so it's no surprise that people come from all over the world to try and make their fortune here. But to do so, they'll need to learn the language. And that's an opportunity for savvy entrepreneurs looking to start a side hustle. Teaching English...
EDUCATION
Gallaudet University

Alumnus recognized for excellence in teaching German sign language

Stefan A. Goldschmidt, ’94, of Hamburg, Germany, has been awarded the Hamburg Teaching Prize by the Authority for Science, Research, and Equal Opportunities. The Authority receives nominations from students at each of the Hamburg state universities, and gives a total of 14 awards, one for each university. Goldschmidt’s prize included a €5.000 cash endowment (approximately $5,638 at current exchange rates).
WASHINGTON, DC
unh.edu

The Language of STEM

UNH researchers have received a $3.5 million award from the U.S. Department of Education to develop a multi-tiered program that will support New Hampshire middle and high schoolers in learning topics related to STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The program will supply enrichment training to teachers and establish a peer mentoring program for students, focusing largely on English learners, students often underrepresented in the STEM field.
DURHAM, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
China
mocoshow.com

MCPS & Literacy Council Offers Free English as a Second Language Classes for MCPS Parents

In collaboration with MCPS, the Literacy Council of Montgomery County (LCMC) is offering free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes for MCPS parents. The classes will be held virtually and there will be options for all levels of English speakers. They are available to any MCPS parent for whom English is not their first language.Parents can complete this Interest form to receive a placement test.
EDUCATION
Westerly Sun

Letter: Teaching all history means teaching race

I would like to respond to the open letter sent by Robert Chiaradio Jr. of Westerly. The purpose of this letter is to break down, one-by-one, the inaccuracies or inconsistencies in Mr. Chiaradio’s letter. As a high school social studies teacher, I am in the cross-hairs of this new “battle”...
WESTERLY, RI
psychologytoday.com

The Origins of Language

Attempts to explain the evolution of language overlooked that it evolved in verbal and non-verbal stages. Non-verbal stages of language include hyper-cooperation, intersubjectivity and joint attention. Verbal stages include words and grammar. The best way to make progress in the evolution of language is the focus on the origins of...
SCIENCE
kcrw.com

Language, style, and Machiavelli for women

Despite increasing attention to equity, diversity, and inclusivity, the pay gap for women has not shifted much over the last 15 years. According to one study of the median hourly earnings for full and part time workers in 2020, women earned 84% of what men earned. Jonathan Bastian talks with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Inside Higher Ed

What Video Games Can Teach About Teaching

The pandemic forced many of us to move into hybrid, technology-mediated teaching, and as we continue our voyage into such spaces, one thing that we in higher ed should remember is that many students have long been quite good at navigating hybrid environments. Really, it’s about time formal education finally catches up.
VIDEO GAMES
cgu.edu

Applying a Mathematical Language to the Pandemic

In her wildest imagination, it never occurred to Yujia Ding that crunching numbers could lead her to work on one of the biggest problems vexing the world right now—the COVID-19 pandemic. Ding, a doctoral student in the university’s Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMS), has been working with Professors Henry Schellhorn...
CLAREMONT, CA
unc.edu

Conference Builds Capacity for Arabic Language Teaching in North Carolina

Farida Badr, Arabic language educator at NC Virtual and the Defense Language Institute at Fort Bragg, NC, presents “Best Practices in Teaching Arabic at the K-12 Level.”. Arabic greetings of marhaba (hello), sabah al kheir (good morning), and ahlan wa sahlan (welcome) were shared as attendees gathered for the inaugural conference of the emerging North Carolina Arabic Teacher Council (NCATC), November 13-14, 2021. “Come Together: The Future of Arabic Language in North Carolina” was held at UNC-Chapel Hill and convened over 30 educators and administrators from K-16 institutions across North Carolina. The event also served as the annual conference of the Duke-UNC Consortium for Middle East Studies, composed of the UNC Center for Middle East and Islamic Studies and the Duke University Middle East Studies Center.
FORT BRAGG, NC
University of Arkansas

U.S. Department of State Names SILC Director for Prestigious English Language Specialist Project

The U.S. Department of State announced the selection of Ron Martinez, director of Spring International Language Center at the University of Arkansas, for a three-month English Language Specialist project in Russia entitled "Supporting Academics in English for Research Publication Purposes." Martinez is part of a select group, as his project...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
CBS New York

Disturbing Social Media Posts Advise Students All Over Country To Stay Home From School On Friday

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Law enforcement agencies around the country are tracking threats on social media, related to potential school violence on Friday. CBS2’s Ali Bauman has the details. Eerie videos are making the rounds on social media, threatening students around the country not to go to school on Friday. “Every time a repost goes, it goes from town to town, it goes from state to state, so we don’t know where the origin starts,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. Nassau County is one of many police departments in the Tri-State Area monitoring the threats, which they essentially describe as clickbait. “You...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy