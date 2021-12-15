The New Orleans Saints will be without two of their offensive tackles for Week 15. News broke on Friday that both Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk will both be unavailable for the Saints vs Buccaneers game on Sunday. Both linemen are dealing with knee injuries, and are expected to return for Week 16 against the Dolphins.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Scouting Report: With Taysom Hill under center and both Alvin Kamara and Mark ingram returning to action, New Orleans has the ability to dominate on the ground...Plus, other key players and strengths and weaknesses for the Bucs' Week 15 opponent Scott Smith. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will...
Taysom Hill broke his stride, briefly stutter-stepping before he launched himself over Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee. Hill’s hurdle Thursday momentarily made onlookers forget about the partially torn plantar fascia in his right foot and instead moved the spotlight on the sparkly lavender and black Adidas cleats with a glitter rainbow soleplate adorning his feet for My Cause, My Cleats week.
Sky Sports' NFL Fantasy Football guru Hannah Wilkes helps you navigate your way through the season in her weekly column where, this week, she picks out some players to target for the fantasy playoffs... Firstly, an apology for the lack of blog last week. The Mosconi Cup (nine-ball pool if...
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
The Baltimore Ravens had a number of absences at practice on Thursday, most notably quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson sprained his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. The 2019 NFL MVP has not practiced at all this week ahead of the upcoming showdown with the Green Bay Packers.
The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs played arguably the game of the year Thursday night. However, it was not all excitement. During the opening possession of the game, Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. attempted a catch in the back of the end zone. He came down to the ground and hit his head.
The Green Bay Packers could be heading into Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens without their best defensive tackle. On Thursday, the team placed Kenny Clark on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which leaves his status for Sunday’s matchup in serious doubt. Via Ari Meirov:. This is far from ideal for...
The Browns have no chance of defeating the Raiders now. The Browns are done. There’s no chance that Cleveland can defeat the Raiders come Saturday, not with the recent news that another five Browns are out of the game. Worst of all, backup quarterback Case Keenum, who along with Grant Delpit, AJ Green, Ronnie Harrison, and Jacob Phillips have all tested positive for the virus.
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in a pivotal AFC West showdown. During the end of the first half, Patrick Mahomes attempted to scramble away from pressure and get a pass off. However, he was tackled from behind by Joey Bosa and lost control of the football.
Former UCF star Otis Anderson Jr was murdered on Monday evening in a horrific turn of events when his own father shot him and his mother. She is currently in critical condition. Anderson, 23, had a brief stint in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams but was cut in September. Nonetheless, he built some relationships within the organization, including one with Jalen Ramsey, who reacted to the sad news on Tuesday:
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
A Minnesota Vikings defensive starter is out after losing his cool with teammates and coaches during Saturday’s practice. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland was waived by the Vikings on Saturday after a significant verbal altercation with coaches, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Breeland reportedly took off his cleats and confronted teammates that tried to calm him down.
METAIRIE, La. - New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has voluntarily sidelined himself from team activities this week in a precautionary move before the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, team officials said Wednesday.
President Joe Biden sent a blunt message to the Green Bay Packers’ unvaccinated quarterback Aaron Rodgers via a fan this week. While touring tornado-hit areas of Kentucky, Biden told a woman wearing a Packers jacket: “Tell that quarterback he’s gotta get the vaccine.”. Watch the video here:
