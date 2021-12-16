Take an extra 20% off this two-account bundle for Openfit's fitness app

Strava has gone down, with users unable to see their workouts.Visitors to the website saw a message saying the site was “temporarily unavailable”. “We hit a road block, but our team is working on an alternate route,” the error page reads.It directed visitors to the Strava Status page, but that suggested all of its systems were operational.On the app version of the service, users were just shown numbered error messages and told that something had gone wrong.Soon after the outage began – and before it had even been recognised on Strava’s official status pages – service came back again.The outage comes just days after Strava released its data for 2021 – which showed that more people than ever were using it, with activities increasing even more than an already record-breaking 2020. Read More Strava data shows huge increase in amount of exerciseHackers take over Modi’s main Twitter account and declare Bitcoin ‘legal tender’Everything you need to know about Michael Strahan’s space launch

