Like many businesses, Tradewinds II was started to fill in a gap in the market. It was in late 2018 when Khareshma Bhagwandeen (Kay) and her partner realized that they could not find Guyanese home cooking in Jersey City. So she opened a food truck to “provide the taste that Jersey City had few options for.” The name trade wind refers to the wind cycle that European sailors used to navigate the oceans and eventually find the Americas in the early modern period. “In our little business it simply represents the ‘bridge’ from Guyana and the Caribbean to North America ‒ being in Jersey City at 580 Montgomery Street and getting a taste of the Caribbean,” Kay said. Read on to learn more about this one-of-a-kind restaurant Caribbean-Guyanese restaurant in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO