Amid the NFL’s unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak, the Giants have two more players — in addition to wide receiver Kadarius Toney — who tested positive. That was the word Wednesday from coach Joe Judge, who said receiver John Ross and outside linebacker Oshane Ximines also tested positive. Like Toney, they’ll go on the COVID list and almost certainly won’t play Sunday at home against the Cowboys.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO