The New York Rangers will not have Artemi Panarin for their big tilt against the Vegas Golden Knights. Panarin leads the Rangers with 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists) and is day-to-day with a lower body injury. He played only seven minutes in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over the league-worst Arizona Coyotes. He did not return to the ice after taking a lengthy shift in the opening minutes of the second period.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO