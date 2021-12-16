Coyotes' Jay Beagle: Remains out Wednesday

Beagle (lower body) was placed on the COVID-19 list Thursday. Beagle was already dealing with a lower-body injury that put him on crutches, so this shouldn't affect his return timeline. Until more information is available, consider the veteran forward out indefinitely.
Wallace (concussion) didn't participate at Wednesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Wallace suffered a concussion Sunday against the Browns, so it's not a major surprise he's not practicing Wednesday. He'll need to fully clear the concussion protocol before making a return to the field.
Craig has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to a non-COVID illness, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Craig has sparingly seen the court since playing four minutes in a start Dec. 4, and he'll be unavailable Wednesday due to the ailment. It's unclear if he has a chance to play in the second half of the back-to-back set Thursday against the Pistons.
Brown (left foot soreness) will not suit up for Wednesday's contest against the Lakers. The veteran guard will now miss his sixth straight game due to left foot soreness. Frank Ntilikina and Trey Burke once again emerge as candidates to see more opportunities. Brown's next chance to make his return to the court comes Sunday against Minnesota.
The Arizona Coyotes have placed forwards Lawson Crouse and Jay Beagle under the NHL’s protocols, the team announced Thursday. Additionally, PHNX Sports’ Craig Morgan reported Thursday that some of Arizona’s staff were also included. While Beagle has been out of the lineup since Dec. 11 due to...
Wood (knee) will be out for Wednesday's contest against Cleveland, but there is a slim chance for him to play in Thursday's matchup against the Knicks, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports. The forward has appeared in all of Houston's first 27 showings of the season but will...
Nader (knee) will not suit up for Wednesday's contest against the Wizards, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The first-year Sun will miss his 13th consecutive contest as he continues to nurse a knee injury. Nader's next chance to return comes Sunday against the Hornets.
Stralman notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers. Stralman had the secondary assist on Clayton Keller's third-period marker. Offense has been sporadic at best for Stralman, who has five points in 24 contests this year. He's added 30 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 18 hits and a minus-10 rating while mainly playing in a bottom-four role.
Perkins (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Indianapolis. Perkins managed a limited practice Tuesday prior to not logging any activity Wednesday and Thursday. He's dealt with the ankle injury for much of the season and has seen limited action as a result.
Davis has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to the league's health and safety protocols. Davis won't be available Wednesday as he joins the long list of players currently in the league's COVID-19 protocols. It's not clear when Davis will be able to return, but Buddy Hield could see some increased run in his absence.
Granlund was one of six Predators named to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday. Granlund had only recorded two points in the five games prior to his diagnosis. Compared to his 19 points through 14 performances in November, he was struggling. In his absence, Colton Sissons is likely to see an increased role.
Rivers (COVID-19 protocols) won't play Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Rivers was considered questionable for Wednesday's contest but will miss his eighth straight game due to the COVID-19 protocols. The 29-year-old's next chance to take the court will come Friday in Atlanta.
Walker is listed as out for Wednesday's contest against the Hornets due to gastroenteritis. Fortunately for Walker, his illness isn't related to COVID-19, as he's instead battling the stomach flu. With Walker set to miss his first game of the season, rotation spots should be open for both Keita Bates-Diop and Bryn Forbes.
Mitchell, who won't practice Wednesday due to a concussion and knee irritation, worked on a side field with a member of the 49ers' training staff, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Mitchell wasn't spotted on the field at all last week, so this is a somewhat positive...
