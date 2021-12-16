ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Coyotes' Jay Beagle: Remains out Wednesday

Hockey
 2 days ago

Beagle (lower body) won't play Wednesday versus the Rangers. Beagle...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Coyotes' Jay Beagle: Lands on COVID-19 list

Beagle (lower body) was placed on the COVID-19 list Thursday. Beagle was already dealing with a lower-body injury that put him on crutches, so this shouldn't affect his return timeline. Until more information is available, consider the veteran forward out indefinitely.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Ravens' Tylan Wallace: Sits out Wednesday

Wallace (concussion) didn't participate at Wednesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Wallace suffered a concussion Sunday against the Browns, so it's not a major surprise he's not practicing Wednesday. He'll need to fully clear the concussion protocol before making a return to the field.
NFL
CBS Sports

Pacers' Torrey Craig: Out Wednesday

Craig has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to a non-COVID illness, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Craig has sparingly seen the court since playing four minutes in a start Dec. 4, and he'll be unavailable Wednesday due to the ailment. It's unclear if he has a chance to play in the second half of the back-to-back set Thursday against the Pistons.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Sterling Brown: Out again Wednesday

Brown (left foot soreness) will not suit up for Wednesday's contest against the Lakers. The veteran guard will now miss his sixth straight game due to left foot soreness. Frank Ntilikina and Trey Burke once again emerge as candidates to see more opportunities. Brown's next chance to make his return to the court comes Sunday against Minnesota.
NBA
Person
Jay Beagle
Arizona Sports

Coyotes place Lawson Crouse, Jay Beagle in COVID-19 protocols

The Arizona Coyotes have placed forwards Lawson Crouse and Jay Beagle under the NHL’s protocols, the team announced Thursday. Additionally, PHNX Sports’ Craig Morgan reported Thursday that some of Arizona’s staff were also included. While Beagle has been out of the lineup since Dec. 11 due to...
NHL
CBS Sports

Rockets' Christian Wood: Officially out Wednesday

Wood (knee) will be out for Wednesday's contest against Cleveland, but there is a slim chance for him to play in Thursday's matchup against the Knicks, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports. The forward has appeared in all of Houston's first 27 showings of the season but will...
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Abdel Nader: Ruled out Wednesday

Nader (knee) will not suit up for Wednesday's contest against the Wizards, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The first-year Sun will miss his 13th consecutive contest as he continues to nurse a knee injury. Nader's next chance to return comes Sunday against the Hornets.
NBA
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Anton Stralman: Pockets helper Wednesday

Stralman notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers. Stralman had the secondary assist on Clayton Keller's third-period marker. Offense has been sporadic at best for Stralman, who has five points in 24 contests this year. He's added 30 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 18 hits and a minus-10 rating while mainly playing in a bottom-four role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Patriots' Ronnie Perkins: Remains out

Perkins (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Indianapolis. Perkins managed a limited practice Tuesday prior to not logging any activity Wednesday and Thursday. He's dealt with the ankle injury for much of the season and has seen limited action as a result.
NFL
CBS Sports

Kings' Terence Davis: Out Wednesday

Davis has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to the league's health and safety protocols. Davis won't be available Wednesday as he joins the long list of players currently in the league's COVID-19 protocols. It's not clear when Davis will be able to return, but Buddy Hield could see some increased run in his absence.
NBA
CBS Sports

Predators' Mikael Granlund: Enters virus protocol

Granlund was one of six Predators named to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday. Granlund had only recorded two points in the five games prior to his diagnosis. Compared to his 19 points through 14 performances in November, he was struggling. In his absence, Colton Sissons is likely to see an increased role.
NHL
CBS Sports

76ers' Grant Riller: Remains out

Riller (shoulder) is out Wednesday against the Heat. Riller has been out since he suffered a shoulder injury in early December. His availability is being taken on a game-by-game basis.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Austin Rivers: Out against Wednesday

Rivers (COVID-19 protocols) won't play Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Rivers was considered questionable for Wednesday's contest but will miss his eighth straight game due to the COVID-19 protocols. The 29-year-old's next chance to take the court will come Friday in Atlanta.
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Out Wednesday with stomach illness

Walker is listed as out for Wednesday's contest against the Hornets due to gastroenteritis. Fortunately for Walker, his illness isn't related to COVID-19, as he's instead battling the stomach flu. With Walker set to miss his first game of the season, rotation spots should be open for both Keita Bates-Diop and Bryn Forbes.
NBA
CBS Sports

49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Works on side Wednesday

Mitchell, who won't practice Wednesday due to a concussion and knee irritation, worked on a side field with a member of the 49ers' training staff, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Mitchell wasn't spotted on the field at all last week, so this is a somewhat positive...
NFL

