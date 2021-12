It appears as though the Boston Uprising are under some new management. On Wednesday December 15, Oxygen Esports announced a brand new partnership with the Kraft Sports and Entertainment group. In the press release, OXG revealed that they would be leading the operations for the Boston Uprising, as well as a brand new Boston Call of Duty League franchise. The news of the partnership comes after a report from Kevin Hitt with The Esport Observer noting that Kraft and company were planning on buying a CDL spot for 2022.

