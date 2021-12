LEACHVILLE, Ark — Today is the second day of clean up efforts in Monette and Leachville -- two areas hit the hardest this weekend by a tornado. Cesar Marroquin in Monette said for more than 30 minutes, five adults, three kids and two puppies fit inside a small weather shelter outside his home when the storm hit. He's just glad they're now safe and sound.

