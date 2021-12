When I was preparing a similar article about decentralized finance last year, I knew why it was a "DeFi year" for me: The most popular question I heard then was, "Could you tell me what DeFi is?" A lot has changed since then. All my friends — and they are far from the blockchain space — now ask: "Have you heard what this DeFi project is doing?" or, "Between that and another project, which one solves this problem better?" And so on. The public discourse now stands on a higher level of understanding of this industry. People outside of crypto are doing research — they read, explore and ask profound questions. Isn’t this the mainstream adoption we all have been hoping for? It is for me.

