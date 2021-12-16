RFK’s daughter asks Gov. Newsom not to parole her father’s killer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There is more division in the Kennedy family over a 53-year-old wound: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

Another one of the fallen presidential candidate’s children is speaking out, writing to Gov. Gavin Newsom tto keep the man who killed her father in prison.

With her letter published in the opinion section of the Sacramento Bee, Kerry Kennedy joined her brother, Joseph P. Kennedy, in denouncing any parole plans for Sirhan Sirhan.

Sirhan shot Robert F. Kennedy to death back in 1968.

He had just won the California primary with hopes of moving on to take the White House when he was killed at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

Five other people were hurt.

In August of this year, California’s parole board determined that Sirhan no longer poses a threat to society after completing more than 20 programs behind bars like anger management classes, tai chi and alcoholics anonymous.

“Pau Schrader, who was injured in the pantry at the same time that Robert Kennedy was shot, also does not believe Sirhan killed Robert Kennedy, but aside from that, it’s what Robert Kennedy would have wanted. Robert Kennedy was a passionate advocate for people having a second chance, for life, for redemption,” said Lisa Pease, author of “A Lie Too Big to Fail: The Real History of the Assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.”

Kerry Kennedy is one of the late politicians’ 10 children and her statements are in opposition to views expressed by her brothers Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Douglas Kennedy, who are backing parole for the 77-year-old Sirhan.

Robert F. Kennedy’s widow, Ethel, has tweeted her desire for Sirhan Sirhan to remain behind bars.

December is the final month of a four-month staff review period of the board’s ruling to release. Then the matter will be sent to Newsom, who will have 30 days to decide whether or not to grant parole, reverse the board’s decision or modify what they’ve done.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.