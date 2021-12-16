ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother of Fox Chapel murder victim suing alleged killer’s parents, therapist

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV
 5 days ago
FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — The mother of a murder victim found in Fox Chapel is suing the parents of his alleged killer, as well as their therapist.

The lawsuit claims Adam Rosenberg’s parents, and their therapist, helped to conceal evidence of his crime, preventing Christian Moore-Rouse’s body from being found and stalling the case.

Moore-Rouse was 22 when he went missing in December 2019. According to the lawsuit, Moore-Rouse met Rosenberg at Allegheny County Community College, where they became friends.

His remains were found in a wooded area near the Rosenbergs’ home along Settler’s Ridge Road in Fox Chapel, according to investigators, who say a Pennsylvania State Police K-9 officer discovered the remains.

Mark Homyak is the lawyer for Christian Moore-Rouse’s mother. He says his client is devastated her son’s remains were out in the woods longer than they had to be.

A therapist for the Rosenbergs, Martha Laux is also being sued. In the civil complaint, Homyak says:

“Kimberly Rosenberg and Howard Rosenberg took the 9mm Ruger SR9C handgun to their marriage counselor, defendant Laux.” He added: “Laux falsely told the police she had found a loaded magazine and the unloaded gun on a trail off of Southridge Drive in North Park while walking her dog.”

The suit alleges Laux made that false statement to police in an effort to prevent or delay the arrest and prosecution of Adam Rosenberg.

“The duty of confidentiality ends when there’s a crime proposed during the session and the counselor has a duty to tell the client not to commit the crime and certainly not to participate in it,” Homyak said.

Homyak adds Mr. and Mrs. Rosenberg took the Fifth Amendment during their depositions on any questions related to the gun.

When Rouse’s body was found in March of 2020, Adam Rosenberg was already in jail, charged with the February 2020 murder of Jeremy Dentel in his Baldwin home.

Police say the two met on a dating app and some wonder if Dentel’s murder could have been prevented if Rosenberg was arrested sooner.

Channel 11 was not able to get in touch with the Rosenberg family or Martha Laux. A lawyer for them was not listed on the civil complaint.

