Maumelle makes history with two Razorbacks signees; Parkview senior also heading to Fayetteville

MAUMELLE, Ark. — It was a busy day for signing in Arkansas with central Arkansas having six future Razorbacks signees.

Two of them come from Maumelle High School — four-star offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee and three-star defensive lineman Nico Davillier.

This is the first time in Maumelle’s history that a Hornet duo has signed with the Razorbacks from the same recruiting class.

“Dreams to reality,” Chamble said. “I’m very blessed and I want to thank all the coaches for giving me a chance. Ready to go.”

“A dream comes true,” Davillier said. “I’m blessed and excited to be here. I’m at a loss for words. All my dreams coming true at one time.”

What excited them the most about going to the hill?

“Getting ready to bring that natty to the hill,” Chamblee said.

The next stop is here at Parkview High School, the school of top-ranked running back in the Natural State — and probably the biggest student recruiter in the country — James Jointer.

“Oh man I feel great,” Jointer said. “It’s a blessing. Not a lot of kids get this opportunity. Just being able to represent my home state officially be a part of the team. Of course, go play with my best friends. It’s a great feeling.”

