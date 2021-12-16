ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Leaders from California, Arizona, & Nevada agree to voluntarily cut water usage

By Adam Klepp
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W8V9f_0dO6VjFl00

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke with the Director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources about agreement

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Water from the Colorado River is the engine for Yuma's agricultural economy.

On Wednesday, however, Arizona agreed to voluntarily take less of it.

Water agencies from Arizona, Nevada, and California all agreed to try and conserve 500,000 acre-feet of water over the next two years.

The move is in order to avoid the lake dropping below 1,020 feet of water. A level that experts say would put southwestern states at risk for mandatory restrictions on water.

For now, Yuma's agriculture will likely not be impacted heavily, as the cuts are voluntary, and many farms in the area have senior water rights.

Ultimately, the Director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources in Arizona Tom Buschatzke says the work is about getting ahead of the curve.

“Today was a celebratory event, a lot of hard work went into it," Buschatzke said. "Most importantly, it was also an opportunity to confirm with the about a thousand or so registrants... who all have a stake in the Colorado River, that we are being proactive."

By taking these measures, the three departments hope to add 16 feet of water per year to Lake Mead.

The post Leaders from California, Arizona, & Nevada agree to voluntarily cut water usage appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Yuma, AZ
Government
Local
California Government
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Usage#Water Rights#Fox 9#Kecy
KYMA News 11

Ducey to reposition public safety resources to cover Yuma border

Gov. Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.) announced Tuesday he will send Arizona Department of Public Service (DPS) personnel and units from the Arizona National Guard to Yuma to help control the illegal flow of migrants across the U.S./Mexico border. The post Ducey to reposition public safety resources to cover Yuma border appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KYMA News 11

Jacumba wilderness a dangerous path for immigrants

JACUMBA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Sector Border Patrol reported about 8,000 thousand apprehensions just last week. Jacumba and Ocotillo have been two major hot spots. The post Jacumba wilderness a dangerous path for immigrants appeared first on KYMA.
IMMIGRATION
KYMA News 11

Mexico to begin administering booster shots Tuesday

Mexican officials have reversed their previous position against giving coronavirus booster shots, and said they are studying a plan to administer third doses to people over 60. The post Mexico to begin administering booster shots Tuesday appeared first on KYMA.
WORLD
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
2K+
Followers
873
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy