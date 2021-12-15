ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Freight rails trying other locomotive fuels to cut emissions

By JOSH FUNK
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yKQwI_0dO6VQQq00
Railroad Emissions FILE- A BNSF rail terminal worker monitors the departure of a freight train, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Galesburg, Ill. BNSF said Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, that it plans to test out a hydrogen-powered locomotive on its railroad lines as part of its plan to reduce its emissions. The industry is also experimenting with battery and natural gas powered locomotives although the freight railroads caution that the new technology is likely still several years away from any widespread use. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File) (Shafkat Anowar)

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — The major freight railroads across North America continue to experiment with alternative locomotive fuels as a way to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

BNSF railroad said Wednesday that it plans to test out a hydrogen-powered locomotive along its lines, joining Canadian Pacific in experimenting with that technology. Canadian National railroad recently announced plans to test out a battery-powered locomotive to haul freight across Pennsylvania, and Union Pacific has said it would like to try using battery-powered locomotives in some of its railyards once they are more widely available in a few years.

Several other past tests at other railroads have looked at natural gas powered locomotives and battery powered options. Using some combination of these new fuel options will be key to helping the railroads achieve their goals to significantly cut their emissions in the coming years.

Both of the major locomotive manufacturers, Wabtec and Caterpillar's Progress Rail unit, are working on developing locomotives that use other fuels.

But the railroads all caution that these are only pilot tests at this stage, and the new technology won't be ready to start replacing the diesel workhorses that have been pulling freight across the continent since World War II for at least several more years.

"This technology could one day be a lower-carbon solution for line-haul service, as it has the potential to reduce carbon emissions and remain cost competitive," said John Lovenburg, BNSF's vice president of environmental.

Wabtec's Vice President of Engineering Alan Hamilton said his company is already selling a production version of its battery-powered locomotive to some railroads after it was tested out in California earlier this year. And Wabtec is working on a variety of other approaches to improve the efficiency of all its locomotives regardless of the fuel they use. But the major railroads will likely phase in the new technology gradually as they upgrade their locomotives over time.

“We really aren’t focused on just one technology,” Hamilton said. “We’re focused on a whole range of technologies and how they work in the customer's network.”

BNSF didn't say how quickly it expects the hydrogen-powered locomotive from Progress Rail it plans to use will be ready to try out while a Canadian Pacific spokesman said it plans to begin using three hydrogen-powered locomotives around the province of Alberta sometime next year. CP received a $15 million grant earlier this year to double the amount it planned to invest in the program.

Before the railroads could make wholesale changes in their locomotive fleets, they would have to invest millions in new fueling stations and other infrastructure. And any changes would likely have to be somewhat standardized across the industry because the major freight railroads regularly pass locomotives back and forth to keep trains moving efficiently.

BNSF said it plans to work with Chevron to help set up the fueling infrastructure it will need for its hydrogen test.

Another thing that will likely slow the transition to new fuels is that railroads typically use locomotives for decades to get the most out of their investment in them. And the major freight railroads have thousands of locomotives in storage currently because operational changes the industry has made over the past few years have allowed them to use fewer locomotives to use fewer locomotives as they rely on increasingly longer trains

The Association of American Railroads trade group points out that railroads are already significantly more efficient than trucks at delivering freight. On average, freight railroads haul one ton of freight more than 480 miles per gallon of fuel, but the major U.S. railroads still consume more than 3.4 million gallons of diesel fuel each year.

The railroads already invest in an assortment of measures that help them improve the efficiency of its trains, including systems that operate like cruise control to help engineers use the least amount of fuel possible as they cross the countryside.

“Every locomotive, piece of equipment and operational decision is an opportunity to reduce fuel usage and drive down emissions," said Ian Jefferies, president of the rail trade group. "Working with suppliers, railroads are piloting alternative and lower carbon solutions across the nation capable of delivering for both the economy and environment.”

In addition to experimenting with locomotive fuels, Norfolk Southern also recently announced a plan to invest in 800 new railcars that each weight 15,000 pounds less than the current cars in use, which will also help reduce emissions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Giant kites to drag cargo ships across oceans in bid to cut down carbon use

Giant kites that drag cargo ships across the sea will be trialled to help reduce carbon emissions.In January, the first of the 500 square meter kites will aid a ship – the 154-metre-long Ville de Bordeaux – on its trade journey across the Atlantic Ocean for six months of trials before full roll-out.The kites, titled ‘SeaWing’, were developed by French tech company, Airseas, in hopes to reduce fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent.The SeaWing is an automatic kite based on parafoil technology and will be used to tow commercial ships across sea journeys.At full-size, the 1,000...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Clean Energy’s renewable natural gas to power an additional 611 trucks

Clean Energy Fuels on Thursday announced more agreements to supply renewable natural gas (RNG) for freight and refuse trucks at various companies. The Adopt-A-Port initiative is run by Clean Energy and Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX). Chevron provides funding and supplies RNG to Clean Energy’s stations near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

CP, KCS now shipping heavy Canadian crude to Gulf Coast

The bitumen-by-rail project to produce and transport a type of heavy Canadian crude oil to the U.S. Gulf Coast is now fully operational, according to project organizers US Development Group (USD) and Gibson Energy. USD and Gibson partnered to create a diluent recovery unit (DRU) to produce bitumen, a crude...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
kamcity.com

Tesco Introduces Refrigerated Rail Freight Service

Tesco is stepping up its use of rail freight to transport products around the country with the introduction of a refrigerated service. The move is part of the retailer’s drive to reduce its carbon emissions but will also help ensure that its shelves are stocked for Christmas amid disruption to supply chains caused by the HGV driver shortage.
INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

The European year of rail: Why rail can transport us to a greener future

Recent disruptions to transport and its affect on supply chains has brought renewed attention to rail freight in Europe. Rail freight can achieve climate neutrality without the need for any additional infrastructure and at the same time consumes six times less green energy than road transport. Five critical digital technologies...
TRAFFIC
gcaptain.com

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Unveils Hybrid Electric Coastal Tanker Design

Tokyo-based firm e5 Lab Inc. and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, have teamed up to design a hybrid electric propulsion biomass fuel carrier being built by Honda Heavy Industries for Asahi Tankers. The companies say the design has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions in the “coastal” sector...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Canadian Pacific#Canadian National#Union Pacific#Railyards#Caterpillar#Progress Rail#Bnsf
freightwaves.com

BNSF, Progress Rail, Chevron to demonstrate hydrogen-powered locomotive

BNSF, Chevron U.S.A. and Caterpillar subsidiary Progress Rail have each signed a memorandum of understanding to demonstrate a locomotive powered by hydrogen fuel cells in order to confirm the feasibility and performance of hydrogen fuel to power locomotives. The MOU has three objectives. If successful, the demonstration would be a...
TRAFFIC
CleanTechnica

Otto Aviation’s Celera 500L Flies Business Jet Speeds With 1/8 The Fuel & Emissions

Aviation is kind of a touchy subject when it comes to clean technology. It’s generally very energy intensive, and even taking a few commercial flights can massively increase someone’s carbon footprint. One international flight produces more emissions than a family car does in a whole year, and that’s already after you split out the emissions per person. Wealthy business travelers flying private jets produce far more per person because they don’t have other people to split the emissions up with. On the collective level, emissions from air travel account for about 5% of global warming.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
stjosephpost.com

Report: E15 ready to fuel 98 percent of U.S. miles traveled

A new report from Growth Energy Monday showcases nearly universal compatibility with fuel blended with 15 percent ethanol, or E15, among vehicles on the road today. Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor says, “This report confirms that better access to lower-cost E15 could save motorists money on 98 percent of all vehicle miles traveled in the United States.”
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

Path to net-zero: Drive to lower emissions pays in metals, mining sector

A worker walks among rolls of semifinished aluminum at an Alcoa aluminum factory in Hungary. Through a partnership with Rio Tinto Group, Alcoa has started producing aluminum using a carbon-free smelting process. Source: Sean Gallup/Staff/Getty Images News via Getty News. Mining and metals companies that have established tough carbon reduction...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Shropshire Star

New Volkswagen diesels will work with emissions-reducing paraffinic fuels

Biological residual and waste materials are added to the diesel to make it more eco-friendly. Volkswagen says its latest generation diesel engines are approved for using paraffinic fuels. Approval has been given for any Volkswagen four-cylinder diesel engine delivered since the end of June this year to use paraffinic diesel...
CARS
theloadstar.com

US coastal shift gaining traction as shippers review routes and emissions

MSC’s transfer last month of its standalone transpacific Santana service from the US west coast to the east could see other carriers follow suite, accelerating the coastal shift. The supply chain uncertainty caused by severe berthing delays at US west coast hubs, along with intermodal delays and soaring transport...
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Why Cutting Airport Emissions Is A Key For The Aviation Industry

There is a lot of talk about net-zero emissions flight. But what about net-zero ground operations? Industry experts say that improving airport operational efficiency is not to be overlooked and that it will be a key factor in helping the industry reach its overall emissions targets. When it comes to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Heartland Institute

California Imported Crude Oil Ranks as a Major Emissions Generator

Shipping is by far the biggest transport polluter in the world. The fuel used is the cheapest and most polluting fuel available for the world’s 90,000 ships that burn approximately 370 million tons of fuel per year, emitting 20 million tons of sulfur oxides. The Guardian has reported on...
INDUSTRY
energynews.us

Climate bill could reward states for cutting transportation emissions

TRANSPORTATION: The House reconciliation bill includes a measure that would give states “very large incentives” for cutting transportation emissions. (Washington Post) • Efforts in Congress to eliminate tax breaks for oil and gas companies could result in a new subsidy to reward companies that cut methane emissions. (E&E News)
U.S. POLITICS
Journal Record

Composting mandated to cut emissions, create energy

DAVIS, Calif. — Banana peels, chicken bones and leftover veggies won’t have a place in California trashcans under the nation’s largest mandatory residential food waste recycling program set to take effect in January. The effort is designed to keep landfills in the most populous U.S. state clear...
AGRICULTURE
newstalkflorida.com

Big Oil CEOs Thumb Nose At Green Energy Transition, Say Fossil Fuels Still Have ‘Essential Role’

Executives of major oil companies slammed the aggressive global push to renewable forms of energy and warned that such policies could crash economies. Crude oil and natural gas continue to be key to the world economy’s health and cannot be discounted, CEOs of ExxonMobil, Chevron, Halliburton and Saudi Aramco said during the ongoing World Petroleum Congress in Texas on Monday. The executives agreed that climate change should be addressed, but not to the detriment of current energy needs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
43K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy