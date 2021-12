Stephen Curry has some of the best fans in the NBA come to cheer for him 41 times a season during his Golden State Warriors home games. On Tuesday night, however, his biggest fan was one who usually supports the opposing team, the New York Knicks. That fan? He is none other than acclaimed director and New York native Spike Lee. Usually the most passionate courtside supporter of his beloved Knicks, today Lee changed allegiances, at least for a few minutes, so that he could get an up-close and personal snapshot of the NBA’s newest three-point king.

