Mayor Clark & City of Norman earn gold recognition for heart disease & stroke prevention efforts

Major success seen in “Move with the Mayor” challenge

Mayor Breea Clark and the City of Norman joined more than 25 other mayors across the country in “Move with the Mayor,” a nationwide initiative to reduce heart disease and stroke – the nation’s No. 1 killer – by encouraging residents to get up and get moving. In addition to hosting events promoting physical activity, mayors also completed the Move with the Mayor/Step it Up! Success Roadmap, which helps cities identify and strengthen programs and policies and improve health and encourage people to live healthy, active lifestyles. Norman earned Gold level recognition, the topmost level of achievement, and was the only municipality in Oklahoma to do so.

Each participating city was encouraged to work with members of public health, parks & recreation, school districts and city employee health departments in completing the Roadmap.

“This series of events created a fun and healthy outlet to encourage everyone in our community to get moving and it was a pleasure to host,” Mayor Clark said. “We are proud to achieve Gold level recognition, which could not have been possible without the hard work and commitment of City staff and so many wonderful community partners. I am looking forward to continuing involvement in initiatives that help achieve the City of Norman’s mission to support healthy and active lifestyles.”

This year marks Mayor Clark’s first year participating in “Move with the Mayor.” Her series of physical activity offerings began in February 2021 and wrapped up in October, including games of pickleball and disc golf, as well as bike riding and swimming. The program aimed to foster community while lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease across the city.

“To prevent cardiovascular disease takes people and the communities working together,” said John M. Clymer, executive director of the National Forum for Heart Disease & Stroke Prevention. “Sitting less and moving more is a key to better health, and it is great to have Mayor Clark leading the way, and being an advocate for healthier, active lifestyles.”

ABOUT MOVE WITH THE MAYOR

Move with the Mayor (MTWM) is an initiative developed by the National Forum for Heart Disease & Stroke Prevention (www.nationalforum.org), an independent non-profit, 501(c) (3), voluntary health organization. MWTM works with mayors across the country to encourage active, healthy living; lead on programs, policies, and infrastructure; and promote blood pressure control, COVID-19 vaccination, and flu vaccination. To learn more, visit http://bit.do/mwtm.