Recently Suspended Judge May Be Facing Contempt for Failing to Comply With Supreme Court's Order

Kyle Rittenhouse, the man who was acquitted of homicide charges after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third, was hailed at a “hero to millions” when he appeared before a group of young American conservatives. Speaking at an event in Phoenix, Arizona, organised by Turning Point USA, a conservative student movement for “freedom, free markets and limited government”, the 18-year-old received rapturous applause and cheers.Charlie Kirk, the founder of the influential student group, said Mr Rittenhouse had not only not done the wrong thing, but he had “done the right thing”.“We must say that he did everything right...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 HOURS AGO