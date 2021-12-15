Recently Suspended Judge May Be Facing Contempt for Failing to Comply With Supreme Court's Order

Conviction that enhanced sentence included recklessness element. SCOTUS said crimes that include recklessness aren’t violent. A career criminal whose 10-year sentence was the product of an enhancement for previous violent felonies in Texas is entitled to be resentenced in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court opinion, the Fifth Circuit said.
The United States Supreme Court has denied an emergency request to block the federal mask mandate at airports, on airplanes and trains. Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. made the ruling to block the emergency petition in an 89-page filing. New Executive Order Allows Online Passport Renewals, Reduces... American CEO Doug...
Lafayette City Court now has its first African-American judge. The Louisiana Supreme Court appointed Judge Vanessa Harris as judge pro tempore of the court to replace a suspended judge. Harris, who is a retired Opelousas City Court judge, will serve in the temporary position through the end of February. She...
The Louisiana Supreme Court released an order Friday that temporarily disqualified Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet from the bench after Odinet was filmed using the N-word, prompting several complaints to the state's Judiciary Commission. The order, dated Dec. 16, says that Odinet requested a temporary disqualification, which the state's...
Dec 15 - The Manhattan federal judge overseeing the sex abuse trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell on Wednesday took a break from the high-profile case to go before a U.S. Senate panel weighing whether to promote her to an appellate judgeship. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan faced no questions...
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Since a judicial complaint has been submitted against Judge Michelle Odinet following a video leaking with racial slurs, we are asking the question “What happens next?” The Louisiana Constitution says any public officer, except judges, may be recalled. It’s been that way since 1921. The only way a judge can be […]
Although several direct appeals for PTAB review or rehearing were made by parties who had received adverse outcomes at PTAB hearings after the Arthrex decision, on November 3, the first rehearing was granted by the PTO acting director. What You Need to Know. in June 2021, the Supreme Court issued...
The Dec. 8 news article “Panel on high court notes public support for term limits” addressed recommendations in a report from the bipartisan panel of legal scholars regarding the Supreme Court. The court as configured is no longer able to be a fair arbiter of the law or Constitution, and thus we need a change. However, adding more bodies or imposing term limits doesn’t address the problem we have now of egregious political imbalance in a court whose Solomonic feature is to be apolitical.
The N.C. Supreme Court issued an order late Wednesday suspending candidate filing for the 2022 primary election. It also delayed all primary elections in the state from March 8 to May 17. The court granted an injunction in response to legal challenges related to the state’s new congressional and legislative...
A judge in Alabama has been removed from her judicial duties after several complaints were lodged against her for “calling one judge ‘Uncle Tom’ and another judge a ‘fat b****’ and calling an employee a heifer.”. According to Fox News, an Alabama judge was removed...
Kyle Rittenhouse, the man who was acquitted of homicide charges after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third, was hailed at a “hero to millions” when he appeared before a group of young American conservatives. Speaking at an event in Phoenix, Arizona, organised by Turning Point USA, a conservative student movement for “freedom, free markets and limited government”, the 18-year-old received rapturous applause and cheers.Charlie Kirk, the founder of the influential student group, said Mr Rittenhouse had not only not done the wrong thing, but he had “done the right thing”.“We must say that he did everything right...
A man who sent threats in connection to the January 6 riot was sentenced to 3 years in prison. Robert Lemke had previously pleaded guilty to sending the threats. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries' office confirmed he was the unnamed congressman who faced threats. A California man who threatened politicians and journalists...
Utah and dozens of other states have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on a federal occupational safety rule that mandates COVID-19 vaccines or testing for private businesses with more than 100 employees.
Three religious organizations on Saturday asked the Supreme Court to grant an emergency stay over the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for businesses with at least 100 workers. Why it matters: The challenge, filed by the American Family Association, Answers in Genesis and Daystar Television Network, comes days after the 6th...
LANSING—The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Monday that the state’s redistricting panel violated the state Constitution when it met behind closed doors to discuss secret memos used to draw the state’s new political boundaries. The Court ordered the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission to immediately release a recording...
Media personality Alex Jones and conservative lawyer Cleta Mitchell both sued on Monday to invalidate subpoenas from the House Jan. 6 committee. Mitchell claimed the committee was seeking records entirely unrelated to its legislative purpose and infringing on her work as an election attorney. Jones asserted that he would invoke...
