An engine starts and the album has begun. The radio crackles, skipping through some of Khalid’s biggest hits – the ones that have established him as the second-most streamed artist in the world. A voice emerges: “Thank you for tuning into Scenic Drive, we’re here tonight to provide the vibe so sit back, relax and enjoy the ride.” And yes, if nothing else, Scenic Drive is a vibe.The album is the 23-year-old’s second release, following two years after the tepidly received Free Spirit. From the outset, it’s framed as a listening experience. One to put on and listen through to...

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO