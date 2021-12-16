ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

How the proposed congressional redistricting maps could change Central Valley politics

By Maddie Gannon
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEvkW_0dO6SSNL00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With time dwindling, California’s independent redistricting committee is in the final frantic stages of solidifying the state’s 52 congressional districts. In the latest map released on Monday, Bakersfield and the Central Valley as a whole would see some significant changes.

“Kern County has the population of about a congressional district,” Republican Political Analyst Cathy Abernathy said. “Why can’t we just be one county and one solid congressional district? Its more powerful.”

Monday’s map has the Central Valley’s two largest cities, Bakersfield and Fresno, sharing representation and cut in unusual places. Bakersfield, for instance, would be split right down Chester Avenue until California Avenue. Bakersfield Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s likely district would include a large portion of Bakersfield but stretch all the way up to Clovis in Fresno.

Abernathy said putting cities like Bakersfield and Fresno in the same district will hurt local industries. “Water issues in Fresno County versus Kern County, the fact that we are an oil giant and other parts of the state are not,” she said. “I mean these are major issues.”

Meanwhile, one change is welcome news for Democrats in a red Central Valley: The district centered in Fresno — formerly considered Republican Congressman Devin Nunes’ district — would shift from deep red to blue-leaning.

“We’ll probably get a lot of Democrats running in that area because it’s gonna be more liberal,” Democratic Political Analyst Neel Sannappa said. “We are going to have more competitive Democratic primaries here in the Central Valley.”

California’s redistricting committee has until next Thursday to approve final maps for congressional and state legislative districts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

After a year of vaccinations, COVID still grips Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On December 17, 2020, Dr. Arash Heidari saw the light at the end of the tunnel. “It was a rush of joy, in fact,” Dr. Heidari said. “Not because I am the first person who’s getting it, but to me, it was the beginning of the end of a nightmare.” Heidari […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County unemployment rate dropped nearly a percentage point in November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The unemployment rate in Kern County fell by almost a percentage point in November, according to the state Employment Development Department. The unemployment rate was 7.4 percent, down from 8.3 percent in October, according to the EDD. The unemployment rate for California in November was 5.4 percent, and 3.9 percent nationwide. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Poll shows most will follow California’s mask mandate in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new sweeping mask mandate went into effect yesterday for all indoor places in California. Masks must be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status. The mandate will remain in place for one month until January 15. Dr. Glenn Goldis, chief medical officer for Kern Medical said even now with the vaccine, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Kern County school districts respond to threats trending on TikTok

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — School districts in Kern County are alerting parents to posts on social media threatening violence at campuses on Friday. And while the threats are not specific to local schools, officials said they are monitoring them and take them seriously. Parents of Kern High School District, Bakersfield City School District, Norris School […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Government
County
Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
KGET

POLL RESULTS: Are the proposed changes to Union Avenue enough to protect pedestrians?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield city councilmembers Andrae Gonzales, Bob Smith, and Eric Arias held a news conference this afternoon demanding that CalTrans make strides to make Union Avenue safer for pedestrians. They are asking CalTrans to invest in more lighting on sidewalks, additional crosswalks, bike lanes, and even a roundabout for the intersection of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 258 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported nine new COVID-19 deaths and 258 cases today. Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 161,083 cases and 1,897 deaths. The department says 49,385 residents have recovered and 105,162 are presumed recovered. An additional 4,558 people are isolated at home. The state is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Two Kern County court commissioners appointed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two new court commissioners have been appointed to Kern County Superior Court and will begin presiding over hearings in January. Roger H. Ponce Jr. has been appointed to the new pretrial release and arraignment calendar, according to a Superior Court news release. He has his own practice and past experience as […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Nunes
KGET

Kern County airports receive $2M in federal, state funds for improvements

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Department of Airports says it is getting more than $2 million in federal and state funding for improvements to airports in the county. The federal money comes from the recently passed infrastructure bill that provisions $15 billion for airport-related projects. Officials said it will use the money for […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Dolores Huerta Foundation receives $500K Google grant for education programs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Dolores Huerta Foundation has received a $500,000 grant from Google to help fund its academy. The foundation says the grant will go toward the Dolores Huerta Foundation Education Organizing Academy. The academy seeks to educate students on their rights under the law, parent-student engagement and positive life decisions.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield College receives $2M donation from family of former professor, pig farmer Billy Barnes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College received a massive $2 million dollar donation for the school’s agriculture program thanks to the legacy of a local pig farmer. Billy Barnes was a former Renegade, and professor of animal science at the Bakersfield College agriculture department. On Friday, Barnes’ family and friends made the $2 million gift […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

California lawmakers looking at health effects of current drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL/KGET) — State lawmakers are taking a closer look at how California’s current drought can affect residents.  “Droughts have far-reaching impacts, including the wellbeing of communities large and small,” said State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger. The Senate Select Committee on Human Security held a hearing on how drinking water is being affected, along […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Primaries#Central Valley#Redistricting#Weather#Republican#Democrats
KGET

Kern High School District to hold holiday meal distribution

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Kern High School District will be holding a holiday meal kit distribution on Monday for students and families. The distribution will be held on Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Regional Occupational Center (ROC) located at 501 South Mt. Vernon Avenue. The meal kit will contain enough food […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Food Bank will triple in size, good news in hungry Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – More than a hundred thousand Kern County residents go to bed hungry every night, a challenge 150 local food pantries, non-profit agencies, faith-based groups and other safety-net operations take on daily. Their task got a little bit easier with Thursday’s announcement of a major expansion of the county’s largest food bank. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KGET

Greenfield Union School District board renames Plantation Elementary to Prosperity Elementary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Greenfield Union School District Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to rename Plantation Elementary School. The board voted 5-0 in favor of the new name: Prosperity Elementary School. Its mascot will be the Eagle. The name “Plantation Elementary” has been an evolving topic of concern among the school community in recent […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Stolen car reports in Bakersfield up 29% from last year to nearly 400 a month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We’ve reported that certain violent crimes, including homicide, are up substantially from previous years, owing in large part to the pandemic. Well, add this to the list of rising crime: Auto theft. After two straight years of decline – a mere 180,000 cars and trucks were reported stolen in California in […]
KGET

Woman, 18, missing since March of last year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are asking for help finding an 18-year-old woman who went missing in March of last year. Destiny Yelland is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-2, 102 pounds, with tattoos of a cross on her left hand and “Marie” on her chest. Officials said Yelland is a known runaway and the case […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Here’s what people make in California’s highest-earning cities, according to Census data

(Stacker) Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential: According to the USDA, those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than rural settings. Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which also […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

KGET

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy