Two Main Street clothing boutiques will be making a move in February after a new landlord declined to renew the lease for Jondie, the owner of both stores said. Jondie, which sells clothing, jewelry and fashion accessories, will relocate from 412 Main St. to 407 Main St.—the address of her second store Mimi & Dottie, which will move to 98 Fourth Ave. N., according to Rebecca Brown Davis. Davis said the move is a temporary solution as she seeks another Main Street space for Jondie.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 16 DAYS AGO