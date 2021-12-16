Caught On Camera: South Huntington School Employees Rescue Owl Tangled In Baseball Net

SOUTH HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A remarkable rescue was caught on camera after an owl got trapped on Long Island.

South Huntington ‘s school district says the owl got his claws tangled in the baseball net at the high school.

Two school employees rushed over. One held the bird and covered him with a blanket while the other untangled the claws.

The owl eventually flew away and appeared to be OK.